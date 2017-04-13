A Week In Business – April 14, 2017

Benefit Proceeds Presented

BERLIN — Fins Berlin presented the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation with proceeds from its recent Make a Difference Monday fundraiser in the amount of $460 for the Campaign for the Future.

The Berlin Fins location opened in October 2016 as the fourth Fins Hospitality Group location. Owner Jeff Hamer is a family man with a passion for small town communities and is committed to ensuring his restaurants are making a positive difference in the local area, hence the concept for “Make a Difference Monday.”

“We’re extremely grateful for the unwavering support of the community and its small businesses. The way healthcare services are delivered is changing, but Atlantic General’s commitment to state –of- the -art medicine only grows stronger. We can help AGH meet the challenges of providing the very best healthcare services right here – close to home,” said Campaign for the Future Co-Chair Jack Burbage.

Award Winners Recognized

BERLIN — PenFed Realty’s Mid-Atlantic region held its Annual Sales Rally and Awards Ceremony, recognizing it’s top Realtors in the Mid-Atlantic region and celebrating the company’s success at the new MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md.

“Our agents are the greatest assets for the company. They contribute to the success and growth of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty,” said Kevin Wiles, president of the Mid-Atlantic region. “We are extremely proud of our award winning sales professionals. They provide dedicated service and expert representation to each and every client.”

Ocean Pines Branch Manager, Sharon Curtiss added, “I am so proud of our Ocean Pines agents. Their dedication to customer satisfaction continues to rank us as the No. 1 brokerage in the Ocean Pines market.”

Recognized were 2016 Honor Society award winners Pam Brauns, Judy Froman, Sandy Galloway, Mickey Lobb, and Jim Prete of the Ocean Pines office and Steve Parsons of the Salisbury office.

Recognized as 2016 Leading Edge Society winners were Stephanie Bray, Michael Rutledge, John Talbott and Sally Todd Stout of the Ocean Pines office.

Named to the 2016 President’s Circle were The O’Hare Team, Debbie Bennington and Cindy Poremski of Ocean Pines and Cindy Welsh of Salisbury/Captain’s Cove.

“Our unique relationship with the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway brand combined with skilled performance and innovative techniques of our sales professionals, distinguishes BHHS PenFed Realty from other real estate firms. This commitment to representing clients of wealth makes us a preeminent force in the marketplace,” said Wiles.

March Market Review

BERLIN — This year’s spring real estate market is off to a busy start, according to the latest figures from the Coastal Association of REALTORS® (CAR).

March saw a 29.2-percent overall increase in single family home and condominium settlements compared to the same time last year in Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties. Individually, single family home settlements increased by 32.7 percent in Worcester and by 20.5 percent in Wicomico. They decreased by 35 percent in Somerset. Condominium settlements increased by 53.9 percent in Worcester and by 20 percent in Wicomico. There were no condominium settlements in Somerset County last month, nor were they any in March 2016.

Contract starts in all three counties increased overall by 43.2 percent compared to the same time last year. Individually, single family home contract starts were up by 51.9 percent in Worcester and by 37.6 percent in Wicomico. They were down by 10.5 percent in Somerset. Condominium contract starts were up by 51.9 percent in Worcester, by 37.6 percent in Wicomico, and by 100 percent in Somerset.

As has been the case for much of the past year, listings were down in all three counties, with the exception of a 3.4 percent increase of single family home listings in Worcester. Overall, listings were down by five percent.

Days on market were up overall by 14 percent. Listing prices were up 7.2 percent and sale prices were up by seven percent.

“We’re finally starting to see those prices go up a little bit as the demand increases and inventory continues to decrease,” said CAR President Don Bailey. “It’s great to see such a robust increase in contracts and settlements compared to last year, despite increased interest rates and increased prices. People are becoming more confident in their ability to afford a home, as well as their ability to sell their home.”

CAR’s monthly local housing statistics are pulled from the association’s Multiple Listing Service, which represents the activity of over 1,000 local REALTORS® in Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties.

New Designation Earned

BERLIN — Atlantic General Hospital announces it has received designation as a Nurses Improving Care for Healthsystem Elders (NICHE) organization. The NICHE designation indicates an organization’s commitment to elder care excellence.

The NICHE designation signals the dedication to providing patient-centered care for older adult patients. Through participation in the NICHE program — a leading elder care nursing program — Atlantic General Hospital is able to offer evidence-based, interdisciplinary approaches that promote better outcomes, positive experiences, and improved care for older adults. This leads to greater satisfaction rates for patients, their families and staff.

“Atlantic General Hospital has always been committed to providing quality service to all visitors and members of our community. We are proud to have earned the NICHE designation and believe it is proof that our commitment to quality, patient-centered care reaches all patients, especially the growing elder population,” said Colleen Wareing, vice president of patient care services at Atlantic General Hospital.

Atlantic General Hospital is incorporating the NICHE principles into the planning for the redesign of their inpatient care areas, which is being funded in part through the hospital’s Campaign for the Future. These efforts include geriatric sensitivity training for staff, an aromatherapy program to promote rest, access to outdoor spaces for patients and families, designated spaces that promote earlier and safe mobility, and the addition of spaces that meet the needs of older adults, including work environments as more of the hospital’s associates are working past the age of 65.

Several of the NICHE designation recommendations are already in place including registration kiosks, telemedicine care, the PERKS patient portal, private rooms for all inpatients, and a provider who specializes in gerontology, Craig Johnson, PA.

“Atlantic General Hospital shows a tremendous commitment to meet the most critical challenge of our times – quality care of older adults,” said Mattia J. Gilmartin, acting executive director, NICHE. “The organization’s dedication to drive continuous improvement processes and enhance care marks them as leaders in the field.”

New Advisor Welcomed

BERLIN — Montgomery Financial Services LLC, a registered investment advisory firm registered in Maryland and Delaware, recently welcomed Nicholas C. Craven to the firm as an associate wealth advisor.

Craven is a licensed insurance agent in the state of Maryland. Additionally, he has passed the Uniform Investment Advisor Law Examination: Series 65, and is licensed with the state of Maryland and Delaware as an investment adviser representative.

Craven graduated in 2016 from Bucknell University, where he studied Economics and History.

Company Staff Grows

SALISBURY – Peninsula Home Care (PHC), an award-winning home care agency on the Lower Shore of Delmarva, has announced the addition of Norman Fortt and Lindsay Farrell to its Maryland team.

“It is energizing that our team continues to grow,” said Jennifer Kline, Maryland branch director for Peninsula Home Care. “As we bring on new talent with healthcare experience, it solidifies our commitment to providing quality care to our patients and the community.

Joining the PHC Salisbury office as a Physical Therapy Assistant, Fortt brings 10 years of experience to the position as a former program manager for a rehabilitation department and staff physical therapy assistant. He earned his Bachelors of Science in Healthcare Management and his Associates Degree in Physical Therapy from Wilmington University.

“I enjoy interacting with different patients and having the ability to serve their personal needs to help them regain their independence,” said Fortt. “I value having the opportunity to instill self-confidence in the patients I serve so they can continue their lives with pride and joy.”

Farrell joins the PHC Ocean Pines office as an RN Case Manager. She previously worked at Deer’s Head Hospital as an RN. She earned her Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education at Salisbury University and her Associates Degree in Nursing at Wor-Wic Community College. She is currently working towards receiving her Bachelors in Nursing at Chamberlain University College of Nursing.

“My favorite part of working in home care is giving my patients the care they need in an environment they are comfortable in, as well as teaching them to live independently again,” she said.