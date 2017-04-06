Man Charged After OP Standoff

OCEAN PINES — An Ocean Pines man was arrested on assault charges Sunday after allegedly threatening his family with a knife before barricading himself in his residence during a standoff with police.

Just before noon on Sunday, the Ocean Pines Police Department received a complaint regarding a domestic incident. The female complainant told police she had been involved in a verbal argument with her father, identified as Alberto Dacanay, 75, of Ocean Pines, and that he was armed with a knife.

Ocean Pines Police Chief David Massey along with Maryland State Police troopers and Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence. When officers arrived, the female complainant ran toward them crying and stating Dacanay had chased her, her mother, her husband and their three-year-old son out of the house with a knife, according to police reports.

While talking with family members, officers observed the exterior garage door to open. The female complainant frantically told officers Dacanay was walking out of the garage and was still holding the knife. According to police reports, Massey observed the suspect standing in the garage with a large, fixed-blade knife in his right hand.

After seeing police, Dacanay reportedly placed the knife behind his lower back and went back into the residence, barricading himself inside. Dacanay then secured the exterior doors to the residence with several items of furniture, preventing police or anyone else from entering.

Dacanay then opened a window on the second floor of the residence and began speaking with the assembled police officers. He refused to exit the residence and insisted that his family leave the premises. Officers feared Dacanay would present an imminent threat to himself and made numerous attempts to have him exit the residence.

Eventually, officers executed a safe entry into the residence and Dacanay was taken into custody without further incident. He was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault. Dacanay was held in custody on Sunday pending an appearance before a District Court Commissioner. He was released on Monday after posting a $10,000 bond.