Seahawks Drop Pair At Home, Fall To 3-3

by
Decatur pitcher Alexis Black delivers a pitch during the second inning on Tuesday against Easton. The Seahawks fell to the Warriors, 24-11, to drop to 3-3 on the season. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity softball team dropped a pair of home games this week to fall to 3-3 on the season.

After starting the season with five straight road games, the Seahawks finally returned home this week with a pair of home games against Parkside and Easton. In hindsight, the Seahawks probably would have preferred to continue to hit the road after a pair of losses.

On Monday, Decatur fell to Parkside, 12-0, in a game shortened to five innings. On Tuesday against Easton, it must have felt a little like déjà vu after the Seahawks fell behind 10-0 in the first. Decatur did get its bats rolling finally, but the damage had been done and the Seahawks fell to the Warriors, 24-11, to drop to 3-3 on the season.



