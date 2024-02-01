Things I Like

by

The first sunny day after a few dismal ones

Not seeing an agonizing Ravens game in person

Looking back at my kids’ baby pictures

Gracious post-game interviews after  a loss

The mixed feelings that come with change

Chit chat with strangers

An old lacrosse stick compared to today’s styles

A real smile from a special needs kid

When my iWatch tells me to exercise

Eating junk food during football games

What sleeping in today means compared to when I was a teen