Eagle Scout Project Completed To Service Caine Woods OCEAN CITY – The construction of "little libraries" is expected to benefit an uptown community. Last summer, Caine Woods Community Association resident Finian Dudley,16, began an effort to construct "little libraries" for his Eagle Scout service project. With the boxes now installed at three public parks, he said he is hoping those in his neighborhood…

Student Surprised To Win Shorebirds Design Contest BERLIN – A local student was recently recognized for winning a regional design contest. On Jan. 18, representatives with the Delmarva Shorebirds visited Berlin Intermediate School to recognize sixth-grade student Loralei Donoway as the winner of this year's "Hit The Books" bookmark contest. Donoway's design was selected from tens of thousands of submissions across 100-plus…

Efforts To Increase Room Tax Cap Begin In Annapolis OCEAN CITY – Efforts to get the enabling legislation passed that would allow Ocean City to increase the room tax rate are once again underway. On Wednesday, the Senate's Budget and Taxation Committee held a hearing for SB 95, sponsored by Sen. Mary Beth Carozza, which would increase the maximum hotel rental tax rate cap…