Charles F. Eder

Ocean Pines

Charles F. Eder, 79, known locally as “Captain Chuck” of Ocean Pines, passed away peacefully on Jan. 11, 2024, at Coastal Hospice of Ocean Pines.

Capt. Chuck was born on Oct. 17, 1944, to Charles John Eder and Myrna (Machen) Eder in Baltimore.

After serving three years in the US Army, Capt. Chuck was an assembler at General Motors in Baltimore for 30 years.

After he retired, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a licensed Charter Boat Captain in Ocean City. He loved being on the water and made many dear friends in those special years. He loved the wildlife, sea life, and beautiful scenery living near the ocean. He brought the neighborhood together by hosting his legendary Friday night Hot Dog Happy Hours, he will be so missed!

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Myrna Eder; and brothers William (KIA Vietnam), David, and Jeffrey. Tragically, he was also preceded in death by their son, Michael F. Eder, on Feb. 5, 2021.

Capt. Chuck is survived by his wife, Martha Sue (Franklin) Eder, whom he married on Dec. 23, 1961; his daughter-in-law Kim Sims Eder; two step-granddaughters, Elizabeth Sims and Patricia Sims; two great-grandchildren, Grant and Owen; and his furry companion “Mikey.”

Loved ones are planning a celebration of life. Check easternshorecremation.com obituaries for updates.

Kendrick Atwood Robertson

Kendrick Atwood Robertson, 82, of Ocean Pines, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

He died from complications of congestive heart failure. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Bonnie Rankin Robertson; his daughters, Robin Jenks Vanderlip and her husband Mark Hartong, and Kendra Ann Mildon; his son Scott Kendrick Robertson; his stepsons, Brian Firth and his wife Renata Peris Belmont, and Dr. Daniel Firth and his wife Dr. Kamilia Nozile-Firth.

He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Ken had nine grandchildren —Talon Jenks, Morgan Mildon Mason, Kameron Seyler-Robertson, Melody Mildon, Madison Vanderlip, Kaden Seyler-Robertson, Hailey Humble, Jude Firth, and Joseph Firth; and great-granddaughter Malory Mason.

Ken was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Clinton Kendrick Robertson and Julia Elizabeth Robertson. He is survived by his brother and best friend Ronald A. Robertson and his wife Elizabeth Robertson. His loving brother Clinton Kendrick Robertson Jr. and his wife Clair preceded him in death.

He was a graduate of Drexel University, the University of Pennsylvania, and Wharton School of Business where he studied accounting and finance. While attending the University of Pennsylvania, he served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He moved his family to the Eastern Shore of Maryland in 1981 to work for Perdue Farms and later retired from Townsand Poultry. Ken opened a seafood distribution company selling crabs and other seafood throughout the East Coast.

Ken is well-known for his love of fishing in their backyard Dream Lake. Many days, he could be found happily fishing in a canoe. He loved the catch-and-release contests that ensued with family members and friends. Ken was a valued member of the community, serving as president of the Ocean City Lions Club. Ken received the Governor’s Citation for saving the teenage son of friends from drowning in the lake behind their house. This was an achievement that he was especially gratified and proud of.

Ken was an avid soccer and baseball coach. He always showed a sense of excitement for everything he did, and toward everyone, whether challenging the neighborhood kids to a street hockey game or bocci on the beach. Ken was full of enthusiasm as he would be cheering on the sidelines for his kids when not coaching or participating.

He loved to be on the water – canoeing on his lake, or boating on the bay brought him great joy. He liked going to Assateague Island and the beach for a little body surfing, reading his newspaper, seeing the ponies and the occasional camping trips were fun for family and friends. Duck and deer hunting trips were always good times with family and friends. Ken enjoyed Halloween: as a quick-humored man, he had an assortment of jokes, masks, and gags.

Ken and Bonnie loved to travel, having gone to Paris one New Year’s weekend and taking an around-the-world trip to Japan, Thailand, Egypt, and Amsterdam. They have such fond memories of their many cruises with brother Ron and Elizabeth, as well as family trips to Florida, Martha’s Vineyard, the Poconos, and Cape Cod. Celebrating the Fourth of July with family in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, was always an exciting annual family vacation for the Robertsons and Firths.

Ken was a true family man and friend and he showed this love and devotion to everyone: this is a tribute to his legacy. Everyone who met Ken felt lucky to know him. He was a man with a big heart and great smile, who will be fondly remembered for his many entertaining stories. He will be immensely missed by all.

At noon, Saturday, Feb. 10, there will be a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Savior Catholic Church at 1705 Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City. Visitation with the family will be an hour before the church service at 11 a.m. The Burbage Funeral Home is handling all arrangements at burbagefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ocean City Lions Club, P.O Box 71, Ocean City. Md. 21843 or St. Mary Star of the Sea/ Holy Savior, 1705 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, Md. 21811. The interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park, 10845 Ocean Gateway, Berlin, Md. 21811.

Macon Chandler Carrick

Macon Chandler Carrick, 66, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin after a battle with cancer.

Macon, who was born Feb. 9, 1957, was the daughter of Helen and the late O. Sheldon Chandler Jr.

She grew up in Berlin, exhibiting a love of horses at a young age. What began as occasional rides on her grandfather’s horse, quickly grew into a lifelong pursuit. She went on to ride and train many horses, winning local and national awards. Macon’s passion lives on in her daughter and granddaughter.

Macon was also known for her artistic ability. After graduating from Worcester Preparatory School in 1975, she went on to pursue a fine arts degree at St. Mary’s College in Southern Maryland. She was sought after for her beautiful calligraphy for countless weddings and parties as well as murals and signs for local businesses. She particularly loved architecture and was frequently commissioned for pen and ink drawings of local homes and historic places such as the Calvin B. Taylor Museum and Merry Sherwood Plantation.

Macon also enjoyed playing pool and for years was a member of a billiards league at Mulligan’s in Ocean City.

Though she spent recent years in New Jersey, working in various capacities for Canon, she made frequent trips back to Berlin, enjoying the small town of her youth and spending time with family and friends.

Macon is survived by her mother Helen (Hoevenair) Chandler Hannaway; son Jason Carrick; and her daughter Cathryn (Carrick) Nellans; as well as son-in-law Ryan Nellans; and grandchildren James and Evelyn Nellans. She is also survived by her sister Dana Smith (George); her brothers O. Sheldon Chandler III (Anita) and Newt Chandler (Sharon); and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Macon’s wishes, rather than a funeral, her friends and family are invited to gather at a celebration of her life and showcase of her artwork from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Feb.10, at Merry Sherwood Plantation, 8909 Worcester Highway, Berlin, MD 21811.

In lieu of flowers, donations for the Macon Katherine Chandler Art Scholarship, which is being established by Macon’s friends, can be sent to the Art League of Ocean City, 502 94th St., Ocean City, MD 21842.