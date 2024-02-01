After nearly three decades of service, Calvin B. Taylor Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Raymond M. Thompson will retire at the end of this year.

According to a news release, Thompson will officially step down from his position at the end of 27 years with the bank on Dec. 31. Thompson served 22 years as president and 18 as CEO.

The release said members of the board of directors have chosen M. Dean Lewis, the bank’s current executive vice president and chief finance officer, to succeed Thompson on Jan. 1.

“We thank President Thompson for his 27 years of outstanding service to the stockholders, employees and customers of Taylor Bank, and we congratulate Mr. Lewis on becoming the 8th President and Chief Executive Officer of Taylor Bank in its 134 year history,” Board of Directors Chair Thomas K. Coates said in the release. “We look forward to a successful leadership transition during 2024.”

Lewis came to Taylor Bank with 10 years of accounting experience, the majority of which was spent with PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP in Baltimore, where he served as tax director. His background includes experience in accounting, tax compliance and planning, financial statement audits, banking, SEC reporting, and internal controls.

After joining Taylor Bank, Lewis was appointed the chief financial officer of the bank and treasurer of the company, Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc., in May 2013. He was elected to the board of directors in May 2014 and promoted to vice president in 2015, senior vice president in 2021, and executive vice president last year.

Lewis is a Berlin native and graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1998. He attended the University of Maryland, where he received a bachelor of science degree in accounting in May 2002. He earned a masters degree in taxation from American University in August 2008 and returned to the Eastern Shore in October 2010. He currently lives in Berlin with his wife and three children.