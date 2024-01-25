Worcester Preparatory School fifth graders participated in the D.A.R.E (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Program taught by Sheriff Matthew Crisafulli of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office. For several weeks, Crisafulli has visited fifth grade classrooms working with students to educate them about the dangers of drugs and alcohol. He worked with the students to instill good decision-making skills and shared the knowledge needed to resist substance abuse. In addition, he touched on the dangers of bullying and how to safely report it. On Monday, Jan. 22, fifth grade teachers Camille Jenkins, Lisa Rill and Alayne Shockley hosted a special program where students received their D.A.R.E graduation certificates and hats. The students arepictured above with their teachers, Crisafulli and Head of School Dr. John McDonald. Submitted Photos