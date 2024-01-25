Rotary Club Learns the Benefits of Recycling

cWorcester County Recycling Manager Bob Keenan and Ed Sargeant met with members of the Rotary Club of Snow Hill to highlight the benefits of recycling. Citizens can learn more about recycling on the county’s website, co.worcester.md.us. Pictured from left to right are Sargeant, Keenan, and Rotary Club President Bob Smith.