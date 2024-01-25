Efforts To Increase Room Tax Cap Begin In Annapolis OCEAN CITY – Efforts to get the enabling legislation passed that would allow Ocean City to increase the room tax rate are once again underway. On Wednesday, the Senate’s Budget and Taxation Committee held a hearing for SB 95, sponsored by Sen. Mary Beth Carozza, which would increase the maximum hotel rental tax rate cap… Read More »

Habitable Attic Ordinance Passes Second Reading; Officials Compromise On Parking OCEAN CITY – Officials last week approved a code amendment that will allow habitable attics, but not before making a compromise on parking requirements. Last week, the Ocean City Council voted 6-1 to approve the second reading of an ordinance to amend the town's zoning code. While the change will allow habitable areas in the…

Snow Hill Middle School Librarian Named Finalist In National Contest SNOW HILL– A Snow Hill Middle School teacher is one of 12 finalists in a nationwide contest that could earn the school's library a makeover. With the help of his students, Beau Williams, library media specialist at Snow Hill Middle, entered a classroom furniture giveaway offered by KI. Williams and his students designed their dream…