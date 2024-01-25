Robert Palmer Auker

OCEAN CITY – Robert “Bob” Palmer Auker, 81, of West Ocean City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Bob was born on May 17, 1942, to the late Palmer and Harriett Auker of Berwick, Pa.

He was a loving husband to the late Peggy Auker and is survived by their three children, Robert P. Auker II (Diana), Alison A. Merritt (Stephen), and Michelle A. Prestas (Michael). He loved having family dinners with his grandchildren, Marley, Lorelei, Sullivan, Cameron, Brayden, Zoey and Layla. Bob also enjoyed socializing with his local friends at McDonalds.

Bob was a 1960 graduate of Berwick Area Senior High School and obtained his Bachelor of Science in Education in 1965 from Bloomsburg State College. He married Peggy in 1969 and raised their family in Berwick, Pa. Bob was the manager of multiple souvenir shops in Ocean City for many years, eventually becoming the owner of Souvenir City. The family hopes to carry on his boardwalk legacy.

Most knew Bob’s love of John Deere tractors and Hess trucks. He always sported his John Deere jacket and hat. He enjoyed attending many NASCAR races in Dover with friends and family. Bob was a proud volunteer firefighter for many years at the West Berwick Hose Company No. 1.

A celebration of life will be held at the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company Hall, located at 10124 Keyser Point Rd, West Ocean City, Md. 21842, on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 from 1-3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Robert Auker can be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org/donate, or the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.