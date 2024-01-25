Doctor Welcomed

BERLIN – Gastroenterologist Scott Itzkowitz, D.O., FACP, FACG, FASGE, will join Atlantic General Health System in February 2024 to provide care at Atlantic General Gastroenterology in Ocean Pines, Md.

Itzkowitz practiced most recently in North Carolina, where he provided care in both the hospital and community setting after retiring as a captain in the Medical Corps from the United States Navy.

Itzkowitz graduated from Tulane University and then received his medical education at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, completing his internship and residency in internal medicine at the Naval Medical Center in San Diego, Calif.

His three-year gastroenterology fellowship at the University of California, Los Angeles Center for Health Sciences was followed by an extensive military career, most notably with posts as chief of gastroenterology at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, medical director of healthcare operations at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and gastroenterology department head at Naval Medical Center, Camp Lejeune.

Itzkowitz is board certified in gastroenterology and is a fellow of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, a fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology and a fellow of the American College of Physicians.

He is currently accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 410-629-1450.

Hotel Recognized

OCEAN CITY – Ashore Resort & Beach Club has been awarded top recognition as one of ten “Best New Hotels” in America for 2024, according to the USA Today 10Best Awards.

Handpicked from a panel comprising USA Today editors, 10Best.com professionals, and various relevant expert contributors, Ashore Resort & Beach Club emerged triumphant among an initial pool of 20 qualified new and repositioned hotel nominees, based on a nationwide vote. This marks a major win for the property, which is preparing for its first full summer season in 2024 after completing comprehensive renovations in 2023.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the best new hotels in the country,” shared Kane Kennedy, general manager of Ashore Resort & Beach Club. “This accolade is a testament to our extraordinary team, who have helped bring to life Ashore’s commitment to best-in-region resort programming, upscale service, and exceptional oceanfront dining and experiences for our cherished guests.”

Ashore Resort & Beach Club boasts 250 fully renovated guest rooms and suites, including 15 multi-room suites, catering to individuals, families, and groups of all sizes. The redesigned rooms feature modern décor in calming earth tones, plush bedding, sophisticated lighting fixtures, 55-inch flatscreen televisions, and private balconies with breathtaking beach views.

The resort offers five brand new food and beverage concepts, providing guests with diverse options from day to night. Ashore offers daily programming designed with guests of all ages in mind, including live music, mermaid lessons, beachside bonfires, food and beverage tastings and events, and more. The property also offers a wide range of amenities, services, and accommodations perfect for large groups, corporate meetings, private events, and weddings.

Ashore Resort & Beach Club is located at 10100 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842.

Executive Director Named

SNOW HILL – The Lower Shore Land Trust is excited to announce its next executive director, Matt Heim, who will begin Feb. 1.

Heim brings nearly 20 years of non-profit experience to Lower Shore Land Trust, the majority of which was based in local environmental initiatives. After spending several years in Memphis, Tenn., managing a network of community gardens and urban farms, Matt and his wife Sara returned home to the Eastern Shore where Sara became the assistant director of the ShoreCorps AmeriCorps program at Salisbury University and he quickly rose to the forefront of environmental issues as the leader of a local campaign in opposition to offshore drilling for oil and gas in the mid-Atlantic region.

Heim went on to serve as the first director of the One Water Partnership program at Interfaith Partners for the Chesapeake. The program seeks to engage faith communities in Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts. Under Heim’s tenure, the One Water Partnership expanded from Baltimore City into the Lower Shore, Lancaster, Southern Maryland, Upper Shore, Harford County, and Howard County regions and grew from a staff of one to six. The program also engaged over 3,000 volunteers and installed nearly 30 restoration projects on congregational properties.

In 2022, Heim joined Delmarva Public Media as the deputy general manager and director of development where he oversaw the establishment of partnerships with the Bay Journal and helped produce several environmentally focused programs in partnership with the “No, I Know” Podcast and Salisbury University’s Environmental Studies Program.

Heim’s experience over the years has involved managing multi-million-dollar budgets, overseeing fund-raising campaigns and developing a strong grant writing track record. He has run successful environmental advocacy campaigns that brought together diverse stakeholders from across the political spectrum and has worked for and with multiple Lower Shore environmental organizations. Heim’s educational background has focused on the environmental history of the lower shore, giving him a long-range view of landscape change.

The Land Trust’s Search Committee had multiple qualified finalists for this position but were unanimous in their decision to hire Heim.

Search Committee Chair and Board Chair Michael Lewis states, “We were impressed not only with his background and experience, but with the seriousness with which Heim researched the organization. In addition to his experience, Heim articulated a carefully thought-out agenda for the leadership transition at the Land Trust, which illustrated both his values, vision, and practical organizational skills.”

Heim will succeed long-time executive director, Kate Patton. After 18 years of serving the land trust, Patton announced her retirement last year. Patton leaves the organization in its strongest position since its inception, after years of continued growth and long-term stability, and is confident in her successor’s abilities to successfully manage the transition of leadership and take the organization to the next level.

Heim says, “In many ways, this is a dream position for me. I love the Eastern Shore, I love its history, I love its natural beauty and wild places. I’m honored to be in a position where I can work with such dedicated people and contribute to the conservation and restoration of this place I feel fortunate to call home. The organization and legacy that Kate, the Land Trust staff, board, and volunteers, supporters and landowners has built is incredible. The Lower Shore is better because the Lower Shore Land Trust exists and I’m looking forward to helping shepherd the next chapter in its history.”

New Providers

SALISBURY – Chesapeake Health Care is pleased to welcome two new providers to the team.

Chelsea Hobson, LCSW-C is a Mental Health Therapist.

Hobson received her Master of Arts in social work from Salisbury University. She did her Master’s Program Field Placement at Community Behavioral Health where she provided individual therapy using cognitive behavioral therapy for children and adults.

Most recently, she worked with Coastal Hospice, providing emotional support to patients and their families surrounding grief and death/dying. Chelsea has joined our mental health care team in Berlin. For more information, please call 410-973-2820.

Brittany Murray, CRNP-Family is a certified family nurse practitioner.

Murray received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Wesley College, and a Master of Science in nursing – FNP from Walden University.

Murray is a family nurse practitioner with more than 11 years of experience as a registered nurse in various direct care settings, and more than eight years of experience in critical care nursing. She practices patient and family-empowered healthcare.

Murray will provide care at our adult medicine facility on Woodbrooke Drive in Salisbury. For more information or appointments, please call 410-546-6650.