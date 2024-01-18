Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Jan. 19: Fried Flounder

From 4:30 till at Bowen United Methodist Church in Newark, dinner will include flounder, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cornbread, dessert and beverage. Cost is $10. Carryouts available.

Jan. 23, 30, Feb. 6, 13: Diabetes Workshop

Learn how to better manage your Type 2 diabetes through MAC’s Living Well Diabetes Self-Management workshop to be held Tuesdays, Jan. 9-Feb. 13, 2024, from 2-4:30 p.m. The free workshops will be held at the Ocean Pines Library at 11107 Cathell Road in Berlin. The six-week workshop is beneficial for Type 2 Diabetics, Pre-Diabetics and their caregivers. For more information on this and MAC’s other Living Well classes, or to register, call Jill Kenney at 410-742-0505, ext. 159, or email her at [email protected].

Feb. 6-8: Basic Boating

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course, virtually from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $20 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or email [email protected].

Jan. 24: Bingo Benefit

Calling all bingo players to several opportunities to play your game and win at the same time as supporting the Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health in Berlin. The Grace Center supports women throughout their pregnancy and beyond in order to create a safe environment for all concerned. Services are provided to clients free of charge. Throughout the month of January the Knights of Columbus located behind St. Luke Church in Ocean City (9901 Coastal Highway) will be dedicating all profits from their regular Friday night games to “BINGO For Babies” for the Grace Center. You can play every game for the base price of $25. Cash prizes are awarded for every game. A jackpot game at the end of the evening is worth up to $1,000 for a cover-all. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments are available. In addition, on Wednesday, January 24th, at 6:00 PM, the Sterling Tavern located at 119 Main St. in Berlin will also be holding a Bingo Night to benefit the Grace Center. Cards will sell for $2 each to win some amazing prizes.

Jan. 25: Sip & Science Series

A hands-on Winter Seed Sowing Workshop will be held where you’ll learn the art of planting and nurturing seeds for vibrant spring wildflowers. This interactive session will be led by Carol Cross, owner of Cross Farms with over 25 years of expertise. Embrace the beauty of winter and sow the seeds for a breathtaking spring filled with pollinator-friendly wildflowers. Event will consist of the following: Introduction to Winter Seed Sowing: Explore the fascinating world of winter sowing and its impact on pollinator populations Hands-On Planting Techniques: Learn practical tips and techniques for planting, prepping, and sowing seeds in the winter. Discover how these efforts can create a haven for dragonflies, hummingbirds, and butterflies in your own backyard. Feeding and Providing: habitat for pollinators through growing wildflowers. Using recycled materials: Creative use for seed starting. Feeding Wildflowers: Transplantation and the benefits of using compost. How-To: Saving seed for the next season and guidance on watering & sunlight preferences. The workshop will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Assateague Coastal Trust building at 10959 Worcester Hwy. Berlin, Md. 21811 Cost is $15. To register, http://tinyurl.com/3mc8xvs9.

Jan. 26: Tubman Talk, Reading

Wor-Wic Community College is inviting the public to a free historical talk and poetry reading in honor of Harriet Tubman from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Guerrieri Hall at the college campus in Salisbury. Visit the events section of www.worwic.edu for more information.

Jan. 27: Breakfast Buffet

All you can eat breakfast buffet at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road in Whaleyville. Cost is $10/adult and $5/child from 7-10 a.m. Buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.