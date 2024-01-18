BERLIN – The following represents a collection of press releases recently received announcing local students’ achievements in college.

Connor Hudson of Berlin has been named to the Southern New Hampshire University‘s Fall 2023 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Mercer University recently announced the President’s List and Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the University. Among the students recognized on Dean’s List were Berlin resident Kellen Arthur, a senior, School of Business.

Ben Forbes was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2023 fall semester. Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within their division for the fall semester 2023 are named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic performance.

James Weber of Berlin, a freshman majoring in aerospace engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester at Clarkson University. Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

Gabrielle Izzett of Berlin is one of 519 students who made the President’s List at Shenandoah University for the Fall 2023 semester.

To qualify for this prestigious academic recognition, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.90 or higher. All President’s List honorees are also recognized on the university’s Dean’s List, reserved for students who complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.

Shenandoah University recognized the 1,126 students who made the Fall 2023 Dean’s List. Students who were named to the Dean’s List include Julianna Fohner of Ocean City.

Hanna Beck of Berlin was named to Washington College’s Fall 2023 Dean’s List. In order to earn this academic honor, a student must achieve at least a 3.50 GPA for the semester.

“Making Dean’s List is the mark of academic excellence,” said Kiho Kim, provost and dean of Washington College. “We celebrate these students and their dedication to greatness this past semester. Their efforts in the classroom will indeed set them on the path for a bright and successful future.” There were 474 students named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List.