Kathryn Ann Hampson

ADAMSTOWN — Kathryn Ann “Katy” Hampson, 41, of Adamstown, Md., passed away Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, surrounded by family after a battle with cancer.

Born on March 4, 1982, in Hagerstown, Ms. Hampson was the daughter of Howard Ralph Hampson and Judith (Tuttle) Hampson.

Katy earned her Associate of Science degree in Nursing in May of 2010. She most recently advanced her career in August of 2022 when she began her work as a Registered Nurse in the Operating Room at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center until her health began to take over.

She enjoyed spending her time with her dogs and duck, going to the river, supporting Abby at her lacrosse games and Bella with Civil Air Patrol.

She spent several years living and working in the Ocean City area, where she enjoyed watching her daughter play sports.

Katy leaves to cherish her memories, her daughters Abigail Hampson and Isabella Springirth of Adamstown, Md.; her parents Howard (formerly of LaVale, Md.) and Judith (formerly of Silver Spring, Md.) of Adamstown, Md.; her brother Thomas (Joy) Hampson of Gainesville, Fla.; three nieces, Sophia, Samantha and Sabrina Hampson; as well as many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

The family will be having a private service on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, and will later host a celebration of life in the spring.

Patricia Dawn Flick Weeks

OCEAN PINES — Patricia “Patti” Dawn Flick Weeks passed from this life to the next on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Millie Flick; beloved husband, Robert E. Weeks; and step-grandson, Bryan Nash.

Patti was born in Chicago on March 15, 1945, and later moved to California, where she spent her formative years. She traveled the world setting up offices for the DEA. She lived in Turkey for seven years before moving to Washington, D.C. area. She married her Bobby in October 1984, and enjoyed traveling the world with him before and after they retired. They moved to Ocean Pines in 1996, where they enjoyed boating and beach life. They moved to their final residence in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. in 2004.

Patti was a marvelous hostess and cook, who loved nothing better than to entertain and see her friends have a wonderful time. She loved to play various card games and was very competitive. She loved to dance, especially with Bob. Several years after his death, she met Fran Morrissey, who became her companion and very dear friend until her passing.

Patti had a large personality that filled and lit up a room. She fought the good fight and endured dialysis for 8 years, before succumbing to renal failure.

She leaves behind her step-children, Donna Weeks Coleman Bender (Ed Bender), Cathy Weeks Earnest Nash (Marty Nash) and Robert W. Weeks (Teresa). She is also survived by step-grandchildren Jason Earnest (Amy Romano), Kevin Nash (Naomi), Jordan Coleman (Emily), Jon Weeks, Beth Weeks Fowler (Steve), and Michael Weeks (fiancé Jen). She is additionally survived by step-great-grandchildren Will and Michael Nash; Izzy, Maddy, Joe, and Auggy Coleman; Joy Weeks; and Ryan, Ben, and Henry Fowler.

Patti will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m. at Aycock-Riverside Funeral Home, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, Fla. followed by a luncheon.

Joan Marie Thompson

BERLIN — Joan Marie Thompson, age 94, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Berlin Nursing Home.

Born in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Elmer J. Hancock and Catherine A. Rainey.

Joan was known to friends, family and members of the community as a loving and caring person. She enjoyed sharing stories, preparing wonderful meals and she never had a problem finding the dance floor. She spent 94 years setting an example of how to live the happy life. She will be missed by many.

She is survived by her sons, William “Billy” Thompson and Charles “Chucky” Darr; a brother, William Creamer; a sister, Shirley Russell; grandchildren Christopher Thompson, Shelene Diaz, Cheryl Martin, Daniel Day, Jason Hess, Tony Rodriguez, Ricky Rodriguez, and Tyler Thompson; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Darlene Kehl, Vicki Lynn Thompson, and Laura Day.

A visitation will be held at The Burbage Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, from 1-3 p.m. Interment will take place at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, Md. on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.