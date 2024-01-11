Kiwanis Club Inducted New Members

fThe Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City inducted three new members last month. Pictured from left to right are Kiwanian sponsor Jan Wolfing, Tim Kartisek (sponsored by Jan), Dick Keiling (sponsored by Kiwanian Jim Ulman), Sue Breazeale (sponsored by Jan) and Kiwanian Sponsor Jim Ulman.