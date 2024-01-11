The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce was recently awarded the 2023 Philanthropic Award at the Southern Delaware Tourism Awards. Above, chamber representatives are pictured with their awards and hardware. Submitted Photo

Surgery Center Recognized

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital’s Joint Surgery Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Total Hip, Knee and Shoulder Replacement Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

The voluntary certification, offered in collaboration with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, focuses on the entire continuum of care, from pre-surgical orthopedic consultation to the intraoperative hospitalization or ambulatory surgical center admission, rehabilitation activities, and follow-up visit with the orthopedic surgeon.

The Joint Surgery Center underwent a rigorous onsite review on Nov. 9 and 10. During the visit, a Joint Commission reviewer evaluated compliance with related certification standards as well as documented performance improvement efforts.

Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewer also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“We’re incredibly pleased to receive these certifications from the Joint Commission for our joint replacement program,” said Mandy Bounds, DNP, RN, CCRN, CPHQ, vice president of patient care services/chief nursing officer at Atlantic General Hospital. “The awards validate the exceptional care provided by the physicians, nurses, clinicians, and support staff in the care of joint patients in our surgical program. On top of that, the guidelines established by the Joint Commission standards will help us remain consistent in our efforts to become a high reliability organization and achieve excellence in quality, safety, and our patient experience.”

“Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification and Total Shoulder Replacement Certification recognize healthcare organizations committed to striving for excellence and fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of accreditation and certification operations and chief nursing officer for The Joint Commission. “We commend Atlantic General Hospital and its staff at the Joint Surgery Center for using The Joint Commission certification process to reduce variation in clinical processes and to strengthen its clinical program to drive safer, higher quality and more compassionate care for individuals served.”

New Officers

OCEAN CITY – The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 4269, representing career firefighters, EMS clinicians, and fire marshals in Ocean City, is proud to announce its newly elected officers for the year 2024.

The 2024 elected leadership team is as follows: President Ryan Whittington (2024-2026); Vice President Rancel ‘RC’ Evans (2024-2025); Secretary Jason Williams (2024-2025); Treasurer Damian Jones (2024-2026); Director Chris Brown (2024-2025); Director Allison LeCates (2024-2026); and Director David Myszka (2024-2026).

IAFF Local 4269, also known as the Firefighters Union, is committed to advocating for the health, safety, and well-being of its first responders. It ensures adequate staffing for safe response to all residents and visitors of Ocean City. This mission is achieved through fostering relationships among members, elected officials, government leaders, and the community.

President Ryan Whittington, reflecting on the union’s progress and future direction, stated, “Our IAFF has paved the way for our current and future firefighters. We’ve focused on cancer prevention by advocating for health and cancer screenings. Working with a Mayor & Council that understands the need for top-notch equipment and training, we’ve supported initiatives like a state-of-the-art fire station and increased staffing to improve our response capabilities. Our incoming leadership team is committed to the continued growth of our department and town, ensuring we provide the best service to those we’re sworn to serve and protect.”

The officers assumed their roles on Jan. 1, 2024.

Echoing the words of IAFF International President Ed Kelly, Whittington emphasized the broader impact of their service, stating, “Our oath as firefighters extends beyond ourselves to our families. The risks we take are shared by them. As your President, I promise to champion safe working conditions, reducing the burden on our families and ensuring that their sacrifices are not in vain.”

Choptank Credits

BERLIN – The Choptank Electric Cooperative Board of Directors voted to return a total of $2.5 million to its members in capital credits.

The distribution will be applied as a credit to active members’ electric bills this month.

“As a not-for-profit entity, we are able to return excess revenue back to our member-owners,” said Doug Scott, chairman of the Choptank Electric Board. “This is one of the many ways a Cooperative works for its members.”

The amount of capital credits earned is based upon the amount of electricity the member purchased in 1994 and 2022. Because electric co-ops operate at-cost, any excess revenues, called margins, are returned to members in the form of capital credits.

“We are applying these capital credits directly to our members’ electric bill in January, saving them a trip to the bank and saving the Co-op on printing and postage costs to mail a check,” said Mike Malandro, president and CEO of Choptank Electric.

To learn more about Choptank Electric’s capital credits, visit choptankelectric.coop/capital-credits.

Design Award

SALISBURY – Becker Morgan Group recently received an Honor Award in the Non-Residential New Construction Category from the American Institute of Architects Chesapeake Bay Chapter (AIA CBC) for their design of the Wor-Wic Community College Patricia and Alan Guerrieri Technology Center in Salisbury, Md.

The firm received this award at the 2023 Excellence in Design Awards Celebration held in Easton. Recognizing excellence in architecture throughout the Chesapeake Bay Region, the AIA CBC awards program serves to recognize distinguished architectural achievement and to honor the architects, clients, and consultants who work together to improve the built environment.

The Guerrieri Technology Center provides the latest in learning technologies to prepare students for the workforce. It features welding, HVACR, metal fabrication and plumbing labs; a CDL simulation lab; and other hands-on instruction areas for electro-mechanical, construction, electrical and alternative energy programs. For the community, a makerspace multipurpose laboratory has tools and 3D printers available for public use. Becker Morgan Group is proud to have partnered with Wor-Wic Community College to bring this innovative facility to Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset county residents.

Established in 1983, Becker Morgan Group is a leader in architecture, engineering, surveying, land planning, and interior design in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States. Learn more at www.beckermorgan.com.