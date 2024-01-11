OC Lions Donated to Leo Club

dLeo Club teacher advisors Brittany Tracy and Marie Stevenson visited the Ocean City Lions to share the volunteer activities of the SDHS Club. The Lions presented a $1,500 check to support the Leo Club’s efforts to serve the community.  Pictured from left to right are Tracy, Lion President Greg Cathell, Lions’ Leo representative Mike Hooper, Past District Governor Norm Cathell and Stevenson.