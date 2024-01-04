OC Lions Donates to Leo Club

dLeo Club teacher advisors Brittany Tracy and Marie Stevenson  visited the Ocean City Lions to share the volunteer activities of the Stephen Decatur High School club. The Lions presented a $1,500 check to support the Leo Club’s efforts to serve the community.  Pictured, left to right, are Brittany Tracy,  Lion President Greg Cathell, Lions’ Leo representative Mike Hooper, Past District Governor Norm Cathell and Marie Stevenson.