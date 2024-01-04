Delmarva Power Donated to the SU Foundation, Inc.

by

bDelmarva Power recently donated $5,000 to the SU Foundation, Inc. through its 29th annual Delmarva Scholarship Golf Classic tournament.

Pictured, from left, are Jason Curtin Salisbury University vice president of advancement and executive director of the SU Foundation, Inc., Ashley Stern, SU Foundation chair, John Petito, Delmarva Power external affairs manager, and Marcus Beal, Delmarva Power Bay Region vice president.