Ocean City’s Total Assessable Base Climbs 46% To $12.8 Billion; Both Residential, Commercial Property Values Skyrocket SNOW HILL – Property values rose 46.1% in Worcester County, according to the state’s latest reassessment. The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) announced the 2024 reassessment of nearly 800,000 “Group 3” properties last week. Statewide, the overall value for that group of properties was up 23.4% since the last reassessment three years… Read More »

OCDC Selects Ocean Bowl Mural Design; Residents Voice Opposition OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC) has selected an Annapolis-based artist to complete a mural at the Ocean Bowl Skate Park. Following a months-long vetting process, the OCDC on Tuesday announced it had selected Jeff Huntington, a professional artist working under the name JAHRU, to paint his submitted design at the Ocean… Read More »

Berlin Receives Two Demo Bids For Heron Park Buildings; Staff Reviewing Before Recommendation BERLIN – The town received two bids for demolition work at Heron Park. On Wednesday, Town of Berlin officials opened bids for the demolition of some portions of the old chicken processing plant at Heron Park. Bids will now be analyzed by Davis, Bowen & Friedel Inc. (DBF) before a recommendation is made to the… Read More »