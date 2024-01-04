Garden Club Held Festive Garden Therapy Workshop

cThe Worcester County Garden Club recently held a festive garden therapy workshop at the Gull Creek Senior Living Community in Berlin. Members brought flowers, greens, and supplies to the facility and helped residents make holiday mug arrangements that they could take back to their units. Pictured from left to right are Worcester County Garden Club members Cristie Ammann and Joan Huntt assisting Gull Creek residents.