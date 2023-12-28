Things I Like – December 29, 2023

Santa on a fire truck

Exposed bird nests high up in trees this time of year

A puppy’s smooth belly

Happy Birthday Jesus stickers

Driving around the day after a big storm

The writings of Dr. Suess

A vehicle with a great defrost

Fast starts to a book

An angel atop a Christmas tree

Sugar cookies

Hearing rain from bed

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.