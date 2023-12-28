Public Invited To Weigh In On School Calendar Options NEWARK – A community survey regarding calendar options for the next school year is now available on the school system’s website. Community members have until Jan. 12 to weigh in on three proposed calendars for the 2024-2025 school year. “I’ll be back in early 2024 with both the survey results as well as the superintendent’s… Read More »

Two Assateague Horses Die Of Natural Causes ASSATEAGUE ISLAND – Two well-known stallions from Assateague Island’s population of wild horses died this month. Assateague’s herd is down two this month as 21-year-old General Harker and 17-year-old Yankee were found dead of apparent natural causes in December. Several photographers that frequent the island shared their memories of the stallions on social media this… Read More »

Berlin Officials Discuss Need For Fire Funding Formula BERLIN– Municipal officials stressed their commitment to developing a fire funding formula at a work session with the Berlin Fire Company last week. At a work session last Wednesday, Mayor Zack Tyndall said the town’s goal was to set up a fire funding formula similar to the one Worcester County used to provide grants to… Read More »