This month, the TidalHealth Foundation welcomed representatives of the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation and Jim Perdue, chairman of Perdue Farms, to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury for a check presentation and donation in support of the health system’s Graduate Medical Education (GME) program. The $300,000 contribution will create classroom space and technology in the TidalHealth Center for Medical Training and Simulation, where resident physicians studying in TidalHealth’s GME program, as well as other clinicians and providers, train in real-world conditions and scenarios. Pictured, from left to right, are Perry Aulie, senior vice president of value-added products for Perdue AgriBusiness and TidalHealth Foundation board member; Jim Perdue, chairman of Perdue Farms; Kim Nechay, executive director of the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation; Jessica Hales, president of the TidalHealth Foundation; Simona Eng, DO, associate vice president of medical education/designated institutional official at TidalHealth; and Yashvir Sangwan, MD, director of procedural service and training, internal medicine residency, and director of Interventional Pulmonology at TidalHealth. Submitted Photo

Hotel Group Recognized

OCEAN CITY – It is with great honor that the publishers of ConventionSouth, the national multimedia resource for planning events in the South, present the DoubleTree by Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront, Hilton Oceanfront Suites, and Holiday Inn Ocean City, an IHG Hotel with 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.

“ConventionSouth readers and fans have once again voted to decide the best meeting sites in the South, and it is no surprise to us that the DoubleTree by Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront, Hilton Oceanfront Suites, and Holiday Inn Ocean City, an IHG Hotel have been selected to receive our annual Readers’ Choice Award,” said ConventionSouth Associate Publisher Tiffany Burtnett. “This prestigious recognition comes from the United States’ top meeting professionals who hold events in the South. These planners demand the highest level of customer service and quality facilities, and they have determined that these Harrison Group Hotels indeed display the commitment to professionalism, creativity, and service that they require.”

The DoubleTree by Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront, Hilton Oceanfront Suites, and Holiday Inn Ocean City, an IHG Hotel are among 446 convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs), meeting facilities, hotels, and unique venues located across the South to receive this year’s Readers’ Choice Award. Throughout the year, meeting professionals nominated the meeting sites they believe provide exemplary service for group events. The nominated sites are then compiled onto an online ballot where meeting professionals and fans are asked to vote for the best of the best. With over 8,000 voters participating in the selection process and the highest social media interaction to date, this has been the most successful and engaging year yet!

Since creation in 2001, this is the fourth time that the Hilton Oceanfront Suites and the Holiday Inn Ocean City, an IHG Hotel and the second time the DoubleTree by Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront received the award, making it an even greater honor to present the properties with a 2023 Readers’ Choice Award.

The hotels will be featured as an award recipient in the December 2023 Awards Issue of ConventionSouth magazine.

“As meeting and planning experts we take great pride in our products and teams. It is our mission to exceed our customers’ expectations, bringing professional and local experiences to every event we touch” said Harrison Group’s Corporate Director of Sales Sara Simon. “From small retreats and board meetings, receptions and large parties, to conferences and conventions we are elated to bring your vision to life, uniting people through hospitality while offering a stunning backdrop of the beautiful beaches our resort portfolio provides.”

This exciting issue will also showcase some of the most talented meeting professionals in the nation as ConventionSouth also presents planners with its annual “Meeting Professionals To Watch” designation. “Featuring peer advice and trade secrets from our Meeting Professionals to Watch in 2023, our Awards Issue is one of the most popular must-read resources within the meetings industry,” Burtnett said. Celebrating 40 years as a leading meeting planning resource for Southern destinations, ConventionSouth is based in Gulf Shores, Ala., and is distributed to more than 18,000 meeting professionals located across the country who book events held within the South.

The Harrison Group is a third-generation family business that has been owned and operated in Ocean City, Md., since 1951.

They have grown into a premier hospitality company that owns and operates a portfolio of oceanfront destination hotels and restaurants that are in Ocean City, Md., Virginia Beach, Va., Corolla, N.C., and Jacksonville, Fla. More information can be found at HarrisonGroupHotels.com.

New Pregnancy Program

SALISBURY – Chesapeake Health Care, a leading healthcare organization, is thrilled to announce the introduction of its groundbreaking Centering Pregnancy program.

This unique initiative revolutionizes prenatal care by combining standard healthcare practices with group-based sessions, enhancing the overall experience for expectant mothers.

Centering Pregnancy, a model advocated by the Centering Healthcare Institute, extends prenatal care visits to 10 comprehensive group meetings. Led by experienced healthcare providers, these sessions create a supportive community, empowering women with knowledge and fostering a sense of shared experience. Patients receive the highest quality of care and, as part of an ongoing group, form a supportive community where they develop skills and confidence to take control of their health. The Centering model combines health assessment, interactive learning and community building to deliver better health outcomes and a better care experience for patients and their providers.

Dr. Monique Williams, the lead centering physician at Chesapeake Health Care, expressed enthusiasm for the program, stating, “Our commitment to providing exceptional care to expectant mothers has led us to embrace the Centering Pregnancy model. This innovative approach ensures that women receive not only the medical attention they need but also a supportive community to navigate the beautiful journey of pregnancy.”

Centering Pregnancy has demonstrated remarkable outcomes, including a decrease in preterm and low-weight births, increased breastfeeding rates, and improved pregnancy spacing.

“We believe in providing care that goes beyond traditional medical models,” said Williams.

Chesapeake Health Care is proud to be at the forefront of healthcare innovation, continually striving to enhance the well-being of our community.

For more information about the Centering Pregnancy program, please visit www.ChesapeakeHC.org or contact Jodie Foxwell at [email protected].