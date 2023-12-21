WEST OCEAN CITY – A popular Ocean City establishment now has a location in West Ocean City.

The connections of the 45th Street Taphouse opened up Taphouse West Bar and Grille last weekend on the corner of Route 50 and Keyser Point Road. Zev Sibony is excited to bring some of the Taphouse favorites to a new location.

“We’re here to make a home in West Ocean City,” he said. “We want people to be comfortable here. We want to be West Ocean City’s neighborhood bar.”

Sibony said that when Hogfin, the restaurant previously located on the site, closed, he’d quickly expressed interest in the space. He’d long thought it had potential.

“There’s a bunch of people in West Ocean City and they want a neighborhood bar to call their own,” he said. “I think that’s something I can bring to them.”

With locations in Ocean City on 45th Street and 137th Street, Sibony said he wants to bring the West Ocean City location the best of both places. Taphouse West will aim to please a broad range of patrons, with everything from $1 beers to high-end cocktails.

“We’re bringing the whole gamut,” Sibony said.

As far as food, the restaurant will feature Taphouse mainstays like the wing and crab pretzel as well as some items unique to the West Ocean City location.

“In the grand scheme it’ll probably be a cross between 45th Street and the tavern,” Sibony said. “We’re really excited about the menu.”

While adding yet another location will add to Sibony’s management duties, he said the team he had in place made it possible for all the family’s locations to run smoothly.

“I was very comfortable, with the team I have, that we’d be able to pull it off,” he said.

Following a successful soft opening Dec. 15, Sibony plans to have Taphouse West open from 11 a.m. to midnight from now until Memorial Day. During the summer, it will likely stay open until 2 a.m.