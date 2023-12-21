Girl Scouts Donate to Brooke’s Toy Closet

by

dMembers of Girl Scout Troop 365 of Berlin recently visited TidalHealth Peninsula Regional to donate to Brooke’s Toy Closet, a program that provides new toys to children in the emergency department and pediatric units. The girls used proceeds from their cookie sales to buy toys to fill the closet in an effort to brighten the spirits of kids in the hospital.