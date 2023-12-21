BOE Votes Down Motion To Change Library Book Policies NEWARK– Efforts to change library book procedures in Worcester County Public Schools failed this week. Motions by Worcester County Board of Education member Katie Addis to create a mature books section in school libraries and to give taxpayers the ability to challenge books both failed with no support from other board members. The decisions came… Read More »

Sewer Capacity Issues Halt Diakonia Expansion Project SNOW HILL – A new facility for Diakonia is temporarily on hold as officials work through a sewer capacity issue. Plans for a new facility that would allow Diakonia to expand its food pantry and housing programs have been in the works for some time, but the nonprofit’s supporters say they haven’t been able to… Read More »

Resort Planners OK Site Plan For Majestic Hotel Redevelopment; Officials Discuss Parking, Art Deco Design OCEAN CITY – Following a lengthy discussion about parking and exterior design, resort planners this week voted to approve a site plan for the redeveloped Majestic Hotel. On Tuesday, the Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-1, with Commissioner Pam Robertson opposed, to approve the site plan for the Majestic Hotel redevelopment project. While… Read More »