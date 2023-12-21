OCEAN CITY — The Town of Ocean City announced the second inaugural Dreamfest on Martin Luther King Weekend set for Jan. 12-14, 2024.

The three-day event will be filled with a vibrant fusion of music, captivating history tours, powerful commemorative speakers, and exuberant celebrations all around Maryland’s Coast. Come together with friends, family, and the community to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s enduring legacy and the vision he had for a world united in equality and peace.

“We want to celebrate Rhythm and Blues while also honoring the civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr., along with the history this holiday weekend represents,” said Mayor Rick Meehan. “Dreamfest promises an enriching experience for our residents and visitors alike, offering a diverse array of activities all around Maryland’s Coast.”

To kick off the event, on Friday, Jan. 12, the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Rick Meehan will host a Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, Dreams and Determination. The inspirational breakfast will feature keynote speaker Colonel Gregory D. Gadson and an inspiring performance by the Morgan State University Choir. Tickets can be purchased online at ococean.com.

Dreamfest will deliver soulful sounds and rhythm with three captivating shows at the Performing Arts Center. On Friday, Jan. 12, relive a night with the King of Pop with the Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience. Then on Saturday, Dr. Fink and frontman Marshall Charloff, will present the greatest and most authentic tribute to Prince and The Revolution with The Purple Xperience. Concluding on Sunday, 10-time Grammy and Dove award winners’, Take 6, a cappella group will harmonize the stage with a, you will not want to miss, performance.

In addition to the Performing Arts Center shows, guests to the event are invited to explore Maryland’s Coast with African American historic sites throughout the county including celebrations at the Ocean City Art League, museum tours at the Sturgis One Room School Museum in Pocomoke City, local black history discussions at the Calvin B. Taylor Museum in Berlin and much more. To view a full list of events and sites, visit ococean.com/dreamfest.

The event is intended to be three unforgettable days celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. For more information on Dreamfest or to purchase tickets to a Performing Arts Center show visit ococean.com/performing-arts-center.