The James M. Bennett High School class of 1973 recently held its 50th reunion, during which class members donated to raise funds for a one-time scholarship. The one-time award of $1,060 will go to a Wor-Wic Community College student who graduated from JMB and is enrolled in a nursing or emergency medical services program. From left, Gene Malone, Wicomico Board of Education president, Sharon Donohue Morris, James M. Bennett High School class of 1973 member, and Beverly Robertson Plachta, president of the James M. Bennett class of 1973, present a check for the scholarship to Heather Trader, development specialist for the Wor-Wic Community College Foundation, and Stefanie K. Rider, executive director of the foundation and director of development.