Pictured in front of the Montego Bay Civic Association’s crab basket Christmas tree are Bill Corun, Mayor Rick Meehan and Karen Corun. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — On Dec. 9, the Montego Bay Civic Association celebrated the lighting of its first crab basket Christmas tree.

Coordinated by residents Karen and Bill Corun, the community donated 120 decorated crab baskets, a snowman, a crab, lights, tree topper and money for the construction materials.

The ceremony began with Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) Chaplin Alex Bean leading a prayer, followed by Councilman John Gehrig leading the lighting countdown.

The association’s residents were also joined by Mayor Rick Meehan and representatives of the OCFD and Ocean City Police Department.

“The volunteerism from our community that helped to make this project a success was outstanding,” said Karen Corun.