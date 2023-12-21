The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation held its 2023 Robert E. Warfield Memorial Tournament, AGH’s 30th Annual Fall Golf Classic, last fall at the Ocean City Golf Club.

On Dec. 4, Atlantic General Hospital leadership and staff, Fall Golf Classic committee members, and Michael and Matt James of James Hospitality all came together to commemorate the success of the event. James Hospitality’s Carousel Group has been the tournament’s Legacy Sponsor for 24 consecutive years. With the help of the many sponsors, golfers and volunteers, the event raised $87,000 for the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation.

At right, from left, are Laura Powell, AGH event coordinator/development assistant; Toni Keiser, AGH vice president of public relations; Steve Green, AGH Foundation board chair; Max Hutsell, Fall Golf Classic event co-chair; Matt James, James Hospitality vice president of operations; Michael James, James Hospitality president; Charlotte Cathell, AGH Board of Trustees chair; Don Owrey, AGH president and CEO; Steven Tyson, AGH donor relations officer; and Jessica Jersey, AGH grant operations officer. Submitted Photo