Postcard image by Fred Brueckmann

The 64th Street Super Market was the first strip shopping mall in what was in those days the lightly populated northern section of Ocean City.

This photo, circa 1967, is from a postcard. The shopping center still exists but, thanks in part to the opening of the Route 90 Bridge in 1971, the surrounding area has experienced tremendous growth. Today over half of the year-round population of Ocean City lives north of the Route 90 Bridge.

