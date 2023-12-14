OP Parks & Recreation Held Annual “Breakfast With The Grinch”

fThe Ocean Pines Department of Parks and Recreation held its annual “Breakfast With The Grinch” on Dec. 2. As customary, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City cooked the pancakes, sausages and scrambled eggs. From left to right is Buddy the Elf, Dave Landis, Ed Ahlquist, The Grinch, Barbara Peletier and Mike Castoro.