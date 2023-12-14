Town, Fire Company To Discuss Capital Request Next Week BERLIN – Municipal officials are expected to discuss a capital funding request with Berlin Fire Company representatives next week after delaying a decision Monday. Elected officials had mixed feelings this week regarding a capital funding request from the fire company presented by Mayor Zack Tyndall. The issue, which relates to capital funding from the town’s… Read More »

Berlin Commission Tables Wawa Site Plan Approval; Planners Voice Traffic, Design Concerns BERLIN – Traffic concerns prompted officials to delay approval of plans for a Wawa at the intersection of Route 50 and North Main Street in Berlin. The Berlin Planning Commission this week voted unanimously to table consideration of a site plan revision for a Wawa on Route 818 at its intersection with eastbound Route 50.…

OC Council Approves Partnership For Monster Truck Event OCEAN CITY – The town will pursue a partnership with a local company to co-produce a monster truck event scheduled for next fall. On Tuesday, Ocean City Special Events Director Frank Miller presented the Mayor and Council with a request to partner with The Metal Shop, a Delmar-based business, to co-produce the first annual Monsters…