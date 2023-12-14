Things I Like – December 15, 2023

by

Thinking about my son driving soon

Respectful disagreements

Morning caffeine

Student art on display

Energy of a high school basketball gym

Days off during the holidays

A parking space next to the grocery cart return area

Personalized photo calendars

Apples and peanut butter

Meeting someone new

Brunch after church

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.