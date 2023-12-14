BERLIN – Municipal officials are expected to discuss a capital funding request with Berlin Fire Company representatives next week after delaying a decision Monday. Elected officials had mixed feelings this week regarding a capital funding request from the fire company presented by Mayor Zack Tyndall. The issue, which relates to capital funding from the town’s…
BERLIN – Traffic concerns prompted officials to delay approval of plans for a Wawa at the intersection of Route 50 and North Main Street in Berlin. The Berlin Planning Commission this week voted unanimously to table consideration of a site plan revision for a Wawa on Route 818 at its intersection with eastbound Route 50.…
OCEAN CITY – The town will pursue a partnership with a local company to co-produce a monster truck event scheduled for next fall. On Tuesday, Ocean City Special Events Director Frank Miller presented the Mayor and Council with a request to partner with The Metal Shop, a Delmar-based business, to co-produce the first annual Monsters…
BERLIN – The town is moving forward with plans to add speed cameras to Flower Street and Seahawk Road. Elected officials told Police Chief Arnold Downing this week they supported adding speed cameras to locations on Flower Street and Seahawk Road. The locations were recommended after speed studies throughout town. “We’ll definitely keep you up…
