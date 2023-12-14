Chesapeake Health Care was recently recognized by the Health Resources & Services Administration with five prestigious Community Health Center Quality Recognition badges. These accolades, standing as a testament to the organization’s unwavering commitment to top-quality health care provision, highlight Chesapeake Health Care’s outstanding performance in advancing access, quality, health equity, health information technology, and addressing social risk factors. Above, from left, are Brian Holland, CEO, Dr. Lee Jennings, chief medical officer, and Joshua Boston, chief operations officer. Submitted Photo

Director Appointment

OCEAN CITY – The Maryland Building Officials Association (MBOA) has appointed the Town of Ocean City’s chief building official, James Metzgar, to serve as director-at-large.

As a dedicated and accomplished professional in the field, Metzgar brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will undoubtedly contribute to the association’s mission and objectives.

Metzgar has an impressive background in the construction industry, working in both the public and private sectors over the last 30 years. As the chief building official for the Town of Ocean City, he leads a team of dedicated and professional staff who ensure the safety and compliance of all building projects in town. Metzgar is a certified building official, and holds over 18 certifications through the International Code Council. He has a strong background in mentoring, teaching, and restructuring development services departments previously in Fort Worth, Texas, and in Macon, Ga. He has previously held positions as building official for SAFEbuilt, deputy building official/assistant director for the City of Dallas, Texas, and senior building inspector/plans examiner for Centre Region Code, State College Pa.

In his new role on the Board of Directors, Metzgar will actively participate in shaping the strategic direction of MBOA, promoting professionalism and consistency in the application and enforcement of building codes throughout the state. His dedication to professional development and continuous learning will undoubtedly strengthen the association’s programs and initiatives.

“James is invaluable to the Town of Ocean City and most deserving of this role as serving on the Board,” commented Deputy City Manager Elton Harmon. “He is efficient, extremely knowledgeable, and holds his responsibilities and services to the highest level.”

The Maryland Building Officials Association is a leading organization dedicated to supporting building officials, inspectors, and professionals involved in the enforcement of building codes. With a focus on education, advocacy, and collaboration, MBOA plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and integrity of the built environment in the state of Maryland.

Warden Named

SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners named Tim Mulligan to serve as the new warden for the Worcester County Jail (WCJ).

“Tim has been an asset to county jail operations for many years,” Commissioner President Chip Bertino said. “His experience, coming up through the ranks of the organization, will serve the jail, its dedicated staff, and the county well as he assumes the responsibilities of warden.”

Mulligan has a proven record of success overseeing WCJ operations, and his skills, training, and professionalism make him ideally suited to lead the WCJ team. He brings 13 years of experience overseeing all aspects of the WCJ and four years of military leadership to his new position. Mulligan earned corrections certification from the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy at Wor-Wic Community College and joined the WCJ team as a correctional officer in 2010 and rose through the ranks. He was promoted to sergeant in 2016 and then served as a lieutenant from 2017 until his appointment to warden.

Throughout his career, Mulligan has earned numerous public safety certifications, including certification as an Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy Certified PREA Investigator, and a Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Corrections Firearms Instructor. He is part of the outstanding team whose ongoing commitment to excellence has played a pivotal role in the WCJ earning multiple, consecutive Recognition of Achievement Awards from the Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards (MCCS) for achieving 100% compliance.

“I am excited to take on my role of warden and look forward to continuing the mission of the Worcester County Jail with my team,” Mulligan said. “I am honored to serve the citizens of Worcester County. I will lead from the front, while remaining fair, firm, and impartial. I would like to thank the commissioners, Chief Administrative Officer Weston Young, and retiring Warden Fulton Holland for their confidence in me.”

Mulligan is a 2020 graduate of the University of Maryland Global Campus where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice. Prior to entering the field of corrections, he served from 2006 to 2010 as a specialist in the United States Army, where he supervised a team of infantry soldiers in combat situations during Iraqi Freedom. Mulligan is a decorated military soldier. In addition to numerous ribbons, he earned two Iraq Campaign Stars, Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Global War on Terror Service Medal.

Mulligan will take over for current WCJ Warden Fulton Holland, who will retire in February 2024.

Leadership Change

SALISBURY – The Board of Directors of SHORE UP!, Inc. has announced that effective Oct. 2, 2023, Dr. Tyrone Chase has assumed the role of executive director, following the retirement of Freddy L. Mitchell.

Mitchell has been in a leadership role at the agency since he began employment there in December of 1969. He was hired as the program director for Head Start and after about five years in that position, he took on the role of executive director. He has led the agency for approximately 50 years.

“Mr. Mitchell has led this agency through good times and through challenging times. Despite the challenges, SHORE UP has expanded its programs and services many times under his leadership, and we are grateful for his dedication and service,” said Board Chair Rev. Dr. Craig Mathies.

Chase was selected by the board to be Mitchell’s successor because of his wealth of experience. Chase worked at SHORE UP for over 30 years and has served on its board. Chase is a firm believer in the important role of education in achieving success, and he has served on the Wicomico County Board of Education. After leaving his employment at SHORE UP, Chase took a position at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, where he was an associate professor in the Organizational Leadership Doctoral Program. His civic involvement also includes positions on the Shore Housing Resource Board, which sought to expand housing options for lower income households.

“Dr. Chase knows SHORE UP, knows the communities we serve, and he has a heart for helping others,” Mitchell said of his successor. “He is exactly the right person to take SHORE UP forward into the future.”

Mr. Mitchell is assisting Dr. Chase with the transition of leadership thru the end of 2023.