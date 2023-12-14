Richard Leonard Ponton

BERLIN — On Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, Richard Leonard Ponton, known as Richie/Dick to many, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family including his grandson, Chase. Richie was born Dec. 26, 1934, in Rutland, VT, one of 15 children to the late Raymond S. Ponto and Marion B. (Soulia) Ponto.

In his younger years, Richie loved baseball and listening to the Boston Red Sox on the radio. He served eight years as a United States Marine, including a tour of duty in Japan. He is a veteran of the Korean War. In 1964, Richie was honorably discharged and shortly thereafter began his retail career. Richie started his career with Hechinger as a salesperson in Falls Church, Va. According to John Hechinger, he was a remarkable and valuable contributor to the success of the company over his 26-year career retiring as Senior Vice President, Director of Stores. His ability to lead and motivate people, during his career, was unmatched. When he retired at the age of 54, he realized that happiness was more important than money. Retirement afforded him the opportunity to spend more time with his family and travel for leisure. It also allowed him the opportunity to live full time at the Eastern shore in Maryland and Delaware. Over his lifetime, Richie was very committed to his family. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He would do anything for his family and was quick to provide support whenever needed. In his later years, he loved golfing and spending time with his beloved pets – Duke, Duchess and Princess and later, Rusty. Richie will surely be missed by all who knew him both personally and professionally.

Sending much respect and gratitude to those that took the time to care for Richie over the past couple of years, as they say, it takes a village. Your generosity, compassion, care, kind words, sweets and prayers did not go unnoticed.

He is survived by his sons Richard J. (Eileen) Ponton with whom he lived and James L. (Shilvenna) Leskanich; grandchildren Chase Ponton, Ana Leskanich, Somya (Leskanich) Moore, Robbie Grover, Steve Grover and 4 great grandchildren. Richie is also survived by his siblings, Robert Ponto, Arnold Ponto, Mary McDevitt, Barbara Lamke and Margaret Singleton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Jane Marie (Trilling) Ponton; daughter Margaret “Peggy” (Leskavich) Wright; and several siblings including his brothers Arthur, Maurice, David, Harold, and Raymond Jr and sisters Marie, Theresa, Aline, and Mildred.

A memorial service with military honors will be held on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. Kim Tephabock, Clergy, will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Delaware Hospice at delawarehospice.org/donate or 100 Patriots Way, Milford, Del. 19963.

To send condolences to the family

Bonnie G. Banks

BERLIN — Bonnie G. Banks, age 80, of Berlin, died Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

She was born in Roxana, Del. and was the daughter of the late George Gibbs and Pauline (Lynch) Gibbs.

She was a retired bookkeeper for Shelby Trucking.

Bonnie is survived by her husband of 42 years, David A. Banks; one daughter, Kimberly Griffith and husband Erik of Shippensburg, Pa.; one son, Craig Wainwright and wife Sandra of Whaleyville; one sister, Joan Ihle of Texas; four grandchildren, Amy Griffith, Katie Taulton, Adam Kriner and Lauren Wainwright; and three great grandchildren, Damon Wilson, Noah Taulton and Maddie Taulton.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21804 or Atlantic General Hospital Foundation, 10320 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin, Md. 21811.

Condolences may be sent

Walter Dodd Redden

BISHOPVILLE — Walter Dodd Redden, age 79, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at his home in Bishopville. Born in Florida, he was the son of the late Herbert Redden and Ruth Martin Redden.

Dodd enjoyed watching NASCAR, and one of his hobbies was racing cars at US13 in Delmar. He was known as the “Six Cylinder Superman.” Another one of his hobbies was woodworking. After years of running his business in Ocean City, many of his clients became personal friends, almost family. He also enjoyed taking his yearly cruise.

He is survived by his fiancé, Dianne Cooper; son, Greg Redden (Julie); his daughter, Shelly Celia (Salvo); a brother, Raymond Redden (Joan); four grandchildren, Alfio, Daniella, Marisa, and Paige; two great-grandchildren, McCoy and Zena; and Dianne’s grandchildren, TJ and Sophie, who were really involved in his life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Redden.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bishopville.

Rita M. Tindall

OCEAN PINES — Rita M. Tindall, age 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at the Macky and Pam Stansell House in Ocean Pines.

Born in Revere, Mass., she was the daughter of the late George J. Stella (Giorgianni) and Mary (Barone) Stella. She was predeceased in death by her first husband, Anthony T. Andreadis and second husband, Sidney E. Tindall.

Rita was caring, fun loving and special in so many ways. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and a proud grandmother. She grew up in Boston and raised her family on Cape Cod. As a young girl she danced and modeled. Her career began as a dental technician and during that time, she became interested in horseback riding. From there, she purchased and managed her own equestrian shop. When it was time to sell her business, her love of fashion landed her another successful career at Sak’s Fifth Avenue in Boston, Chevy Chase and Gaithersburg. Rita’s dedication to her loyal clients gained her recognition and numerous awards.

Retirement took her and her husband, Sid, to the Maryland Shores where she loved living in Ocean Pines. She enjoyed spending many hours gardening and was delighted to showcase her flowers on the garden tours. She participated in the Ocean Pines annual festivals and was a member of the Ocean Pines Line Dancers. For 10 years, she volunteered her time as Membership Chair for the Sons of Italy and enjoyed the many friendships she made there.

She is survived by her son, Theodore Andreadis and wife Peg; her daughter, Kathy Osborne and husband Richard; two grandchildren, Katherine Paronich and Timothy Andreadis; and two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Cora Paronich.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 14401 Sinepuxent Church, Ocean City. A visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.

Bonnie Marie Legnaioli

BERLIN — Bonnie Marie Legnaioli, age 63, passed away on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at Tidal Health Hospital in Salisbury. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Anthony Farnella and Doris Huff Farnella.

Bonnie showed her love deeply as a wife, mother and friend. It was one of her greatest joys to open her home, cook too much food, and be surrounded by the people she loved. Her grandchildren always brought the biggest smile to her face. Bonnie cherished family and friends and always went out of her way to help others. She had a beautiful heart and had a way of making everyone feel like family. When she wasn’t taking care of everyone around her, she found her peace in gardening, her sweet dogs, baking, and woodworking. To know her, was to love her and to be loved. Heaven gained a beautiful soul, this world won’t be the same without her.

She is survived by her husband, Lance Legnaioli; son, Vincent Legnaioli (Amanda); daughter, Jenna Esposito (William); and grandchildren, Luca, Nico, Isabella, and Annmarie.

A private family visitation will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. at The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

A private family visitation will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. at The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.