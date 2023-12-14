OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Beautification Committee is offering a holiday special to memorialize a loved one on the Reflections of Life bronze tree sculpture located in the lobby of the Roland E. Powell Convention Center at 40th Street bayside.

A loved one can be honored with a gold, silver or bronze leaf or stepping stone on the sculpture for a tax-deductible donation. Each leaf or stone can be engraved to honor an individual, commemorate a special occasion or celebrate other important events or people.

Through Dec. 31, the OCBC is offering the leaves at 50 percent off their regular prices. You can now purchase gold leaves for $250 instead of $500, silver leaves for $175 instead of $350, and bronze leaves for $125 instead of $250.

The Reflections of Life program has funded such projects as the custom water feature outside at the entrance to the convention center, the memory garden bayside at the convention center and the lighted trees in the downtown area. Funds raised in the future will go toward other beautification projects in town.

Donation forms are located on www.oceancitymd.gov as well as at the Visitors Center at the Convention Center and at Northside Park. Or go to www.oceancitymd.gov/oc/city-hall/mayor-and-city-council/beautification-committee/