The Boardwalk had been extended to 26th Street by 1960 (and to 27th Street following the March Storm of 1962). Hotels such as the Beach Plaza, the original Commander, and Harrison Hall were in their “heyday” and motels such as the Santa Maria, Sea Scape, and Stowaway were popular venues for summer visitors.

The city limits ended on 41st Street in 1960. Ocean City was still highly segregated at that time and Blacks were not served in the town’s restaurants or welcome on the beach or Boardwalk. “Jim Crow” laws would remain into the late 1960s.

A gallon of gas cost 31 cents in 1960, a Ford Fairlane V-8 was $2501, and a

slice of pizza and a Coke on the Boardwalk cost 50 cents. Two crab cakes with a choice of two vegetables was $1.65 at Phillips Crab House. This might sound good but the average annual salary was only $5,600 as the decade of the 60’s began.

