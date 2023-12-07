Maryland Secretary of Commerce Kevin Anderson recently visited Worcester County Tourism and Economic Development (WCTED) in Snow Hill to talk with area tourism and economic development professionals. Pictured above are Commissioner Chip Bertino, WCTED Director Melanie Pursel, Anderson, and Commissioners Diana Purnell and Caryn Abbott. Submitted Photo

Practitioner Welcomed

SALISBURY – Hudson Behavioral Health has hired Alexandra Richards, PMHNP-BC, as its psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner. This is a new role within the organization and will allow expanded prescribing and treatment services.

In her role at Hudson Behavioral Health, Richards will collaborate with both the clinical team, led by Director of Clinical Operations Susan Forrest, MSW, CAC-AD, and the mental health team, led by psychiatrist Efigenio Leynes Bautista, MD. Richards will play a pivotal role in the opening of the new outpatient facility planned for early 2024.

“I first met Alexandra when she interned with us in 2021, and quickly realized how dedicated she is to the mental health field,” said Leslie Brown, CEO of Hudson Behavioral Health. “Our plans for the future are ambitious and exciting, and I know she will be an asset to our success.”

Richards received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Del Tech in 2018, and her Master of Science in nursing from Walden University in 2022. As part of her studies to become a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, Richards interned at Lower Shore Clinic and Inspiration Health Services.

Hudson Behavioral Health was founded in 1980 and is licensed to operate in both Maryland and Delaware. The nonprofit is accredited by The Joint Commission, receiving its Gold Seal of Approval.

X

Provider Accepting Patients

POCOMOKE CITY – Natalie Parks, DNP, FNP, MSN, BSN, provides care at TidalHealth Primary Care in Pocomoke City, Md.

Parks earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing, master’s degree in science and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) from Salisbury University and is a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society.

Parks is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the Nurse Practitioner Association of Maryland. She once traveled on a mission trip to Nicaragua to provide clinical care in the operating room and family clinic settings.

When Parks is not seeing patients, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, camping, exploring the Eastern Shore by boat, scrapbooking and playing with her German shorthaired pointer, Boone.

Parks is accepting new patients at TidalHealth Primary Care, located at 305 10th St., Suite 101 in Pocomoke City. To schedule an appointment, call 410-912-6167.

X

Doctor Recognized

SALISBURY – Robert L. Joyner, Jr., PhD, RRT, RRT-ACCS, FAARC, director of the Richard A. Henson Research Institute at TidalHealth, was recently presented with the National Board for Respiratory Care (NBRC)’s highest honor, the Sister Mary Yvonne Jenn, CRNA, RRT Lifetime Achievement Award, at the 2023 American Association for Respiratory Care Congress in Nashville, Tenn.

This award is bestowed annually to an individual who epitomizes the respiratory care profession and contributes significantly to the respiratory care credentialing system during their career.

Joyner earned a B.S. in respiratory therapy from Salisbury University and a PhD in physiology from the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth in Hanover, N.H. He has been a respiratory therapist (RT) since 1988. Over the years, he’s held many roles in the respiratory world including bedside RT, clinical instructor, director of clinical education, and the program director at Salisbury University from 2003 to 2019.

Joyner started his NBRC journey by earning his first national respiratory care credential in 1989 and worked his way through the ranks. In the past 14 years, he’s served on numerous NBRC committees including the Written Registry Examination Committee, the Acute Critical Care Specialist Committee, and the Board of Trustees. In 2016 and 2017, Joyner served as president of the entire national credentialing organization. During his time as president, he spearheaded numerous endeavors that continue to shape the NBRC today.

In 2019, Joyner decided to focus on his passion for research and accepted a position as director of the Richard A. Henson Research Institute at TidalHealth. Despite this change in trajectory, Joyner’s lifelong passion for academia, leadership and research prepared him well for this role. Joyner’s experience with the NBRC’s multidisciplinary national board exam development is invaluable to his position as director because it provided him with the comfortability to execute projects requiring collegial multidisciplinary cooperation, a skill that is essential in clinical trial management. Outside of his work with the NBRC, Joyner cites his time as associate dean of the Henson School of Science and Technology as well as director of the School of Health Sciences at Salisbury University as influential in molding him into the leader he is today.

As director of The Richard A. Henson Research Institute, Joyner is responsible for the execution of clinical trials from start to finish. He is also responsible for providing research education across the TidalHealth system, a task he has taken in stride since joining the research department. Under his leadership, the Research Institute has transformed from a siloed oncology research effort to what it is today: a thriving, system-level resource that provides opportunities that extend care offerings for TidalHealth providers.

When asked to recall a memorable moment since joining the Research Institute, Joyner said, “I am proud of my team that carried out the COVID-19 research effort of an aerosolized investigational medication. We were the highest enrollers in the world and not a single person on that trial at TidalHealth died.”

This is a demonstration of the world-class care that the research team is capable of delivering.

It is with great gratitude and excitement that we congratulate Joyner on this tremendous achievement. We admire his dedication to the respiratory care profession and look forward to his continued triumphs as director of the Research Institute.

X

Property Leased

SALISBURY – Flo Brotzman, senior advisor with The Hanna Team at SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate, recently leased 1505 S. Salisbury Boulevard. This will be the new home of Eastern Shore Primary Care & Wellness.

Eastern Shore Primary Care & Wellness was founded by Martin Melson, CRNP, president, and Sherry Byrd, vice president. The practice will be accepting new patients, and will also offer DOT physicals, urine drug testing, and spa services. There will be three full-time nurse practitioners (CRNP) and one physician. Eastern Shore Primary Care & Wellness will be accepting most insurances.

“Martin and I would like to thank Flo Brotzman, Senior Advisor at SVN Miller, who was key in making our dream come true,” said Byrd. “She was extremely professional, knowledgeable, and always available.”