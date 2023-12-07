Optimist Club Conducted Youth Identification Project

bOn Nov. 20 the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club conducted a youth identification project at Snow Hill Elementary School.  Four classes of kindergarten students were fingerprinted as part of an identification form that is given to the parents.  Finnegan Bozman, a student in Mrs. Mulinos’ classroom, is being fingerprinted by Optimist member Sharon Sorrentino.