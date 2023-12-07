CIP Approved Without School Administration Building SNOW HILL – County officials approved a five-year capital improvement plan after removing funding for a school system administration building this week. The Worcester County Commissioners voted 4-3 to approve the fiscal year 2025 through 2029 capital improvement plan (CIP) on Tuesday. A $37 million new central office for Worcester County Public Schools was removed… Read More »

Officials Voice Concerns Over Chamber Name Change; OPA Reevaluating Membership OCEAN PINES – A local chamber of commerce's name change has prompted concern and criticism from several local officials. In the wake of the Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce's name change to the Worcester County Chamber of Commerce, Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino and Ocean Pines Association (OPA) President Rick Farr have expressed their displeasure…

BOE Hosts Public Budget Input Session NEWARK– Concerns about teachers leaving Worcester County Public Schools for better pay elsewhere dominated a budget hearing this week. On Tuesday, the Worcester County Board of Education hosted a public budget input session. Numerous speakers expressed their worries that teachers would begin to leave Worcester County if their pay wasn't increased. "They feel unappreciated and…