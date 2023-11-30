ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A project benefits from your organizational skills, which get it up and running. Your success leaves a favorable impression. Don’t be surprised if you get some positive feedback soon.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Spend time on practical matters until the end of the month. Then begin shifting your focus to more artistic pursuits. Resist being overly self-critical. Just allow yourself to feel free to create.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Restarting those creative projects that you had set aside for a while will help provide a much-needed soothing balance to your hectic life. Besides, it will be like meeting with old friends again.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A change in plans could make it tough to keep a commitment. But stay with it. You’ll get an A-plus for making the effort to do what’s right and not taking the easy way out by running off.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): The Lion’s enthusiasm for a workplace policy review is admirable. But be sure you know who is really behind the resistance to change before pointing your finger at the wrong person.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You can expect to have a lot of work through the end of the month. Devote the rest of the week to checking your plans in case some need to be adjusted to accommodate changes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Try to avoid signing on the dotted line in the early part of the week. You need time to study issues that weren’t fully explored. The first week of next month might be more favorable for decision-making.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A new development could snarl travel schedules or other holiday projects. Some flexibility might be called for to deal with problems before they get too far out of hand.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Relatives seek your advice on a matter that you’d rather not be involved in. If so, use your sage Sagittarian tact to decline the “offer” so that no one’s feelings are needlessly hurt.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A shift in planning direction might help you speed up your progress toward achieving that long-planned goal. Trusted colleagues are ready to offer some valuable support.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): An unexpected demand for the settlement of an old loan could create some holiday anxiety. But you might not really owe it. Check your records thoroughly before remitting payment.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): It’s a good time to get into the social swim and enjoy some well-earned fun and games with those closest to you before you have to resume more serious activities next week.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your ability to sense the needs of others makes you a wise counselor for those seeking help with their problems.

