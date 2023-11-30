OC Elementary Walks the Boardwalk, Visits Beach Patrol

Students AEach year, Ocean City Elementary School physical education teachers Tracey Drocella and Mark Engle take students in grades 2-4 to the Boardwalk for a five mile fitness walk. The walk helps to raise awareness for the importance of being physically active.  After they’ve completed the walk, the Ocean City Beach Patrol teaches a lesson on beach and water safety. Fourth graders are pictured after their walk and lesson with their teachers. Submitted Photos