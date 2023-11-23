Things I Like – November 24, 2023

by

Planning a vacation

Stepping over sidewalk chart art

Painted murals on old buildings

When a real person answers the phone

Avocado on anything

An old bar’s feel

That the last day of this year will be ‘123123’

A bonfire under a star-filled sky

Business cards with writing on both side

Home after a long road trip

An old dog’s tail thumping on the floor

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.