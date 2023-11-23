OCEAN PINES– The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will be changing its name to the Worcester County Chamber of Commerce. Kerrie Bunting, president and CEO of the Ocean Pines Chamber, confirmed this week that the chamber was changing its name. She said the new moniker would better reflect what the organization did and would help…
BERLIN – The Office of the Public Defender is requesting the state’s appeals court uphold the lower court’s decision to dismiss charges against Tyler Mailloux. Last Friday, the Office of the Public Defender filed its brief with the Appellate Court of Maryland on behalf of Mailloux, a local man who was charged earlier this year…
OCEAN CITY – Officials last week celebrated the opening of a new stranding response center in Ocean City. Last Friday, city officials and representatives with the National Aquarium gathered at the Ocean City Municipal Complex at 65th Street to dedicate the aquarium’s new stranding response center. The 400-square-foot space, dedicated to long-time volunteers Chuck and…
OCEAN CITY – Three weeks after eluding extradition, a New Jersey man is in custody facing rape and assault charges. After an extensive investigation into an August incident in the resort, the Ocean City Police Department Major Crimes Division charged Adrian Castaneda Sanchez, 38, of Pennsville, N.J., with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts…
