Alexander Demetriou

POCOMOKE — Alexander Demetriou, age 78, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at the Macky & Pam Stansell House hospice facility in Berlin.

Born on March 15, 1945 in Lincolnshire, England, he was the son of the late Michael Demetriou and Elizabeth Tyson.

Alex’s great sense of humor will be missed by his wife, Carolyn; (step) son John Sorenson; (step) daughter Vicki Gonzalez; his brother, Phillip and his son, Ian; and his sister, Despina Fitzpatrick and her son, Stuart. Alex had three grandchildren, Brenda Gonzalez and Amilia and Flynn Sorenson.

Alex began working at 13. After a variety of work experiences, his personality and skills aided him in becoming a manager at an elite shoe store, Elliot’s on Regents Street in the West End of London. His clients included famous actors, musicians, and wealthy Middle Eastern royalty.

Alex was devoted to his family on both sides of the pond. His favorite football team was Arsenal. A very proud achievement was 32 years of sobriety as a member of Alcoholics Anonymous.

When he and Carolyn retired to an old log cabin on 57 acres of pine trees, Alex (with his dry English wit) said to her “this may be your dream, but it is my nightmare”. However, one of his proudest moments (as lord of the manor) was when he found and put into service the buried and abandoned old well.

Cremation followed his death. A Celebration of Life will be held at Merry Sherwood Plantation in Berlin, Md. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org or Alcoholics Anonymous, PO Box 2407, James A Farley Station New York, N.Y. 10116-2407. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

