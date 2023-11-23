BERLIN – An online giving campaign returns to the tri-county area next week,

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore will host its 9th annual Shore Gives More campaign. This year, a record-breaking 128 nonprofits will participate in the 24-hour online giving event.

“The campaign has grown greatly since 2015 when we started with 23 nonprofits and raised just under $7,500, “ said Community Foundation President. Erica Joseph. “Since then, the campaign has raised over $1.5 million for local nonprofits. It is exciting to see 128 organizations in the campaign this year.”

Held on Giving Tuesday – the Tuesday after Thanksgiving – Shore Gives More is a 24-hour online giving event that provides community members an opportunity to raise funds for various nonprofits serving Worcester, Wicomico and Somerset counties. Using the Community Foundation’s online donation portal, shoregivesmore.org, individuals can research organizations and support local nonprofits of their choosing.

“While it’s a great opportunity to raise money for nonprofits that really need it, it is even more important for nonprofits to gain exposure – to have all of these nonprofits in one place where thousands of people see their profiles and learn more about their impact,” Joseph said. “It creates a sense of camaraderie and solidarity for the community. The campaign also provides smaller nonprofits with the ability to run an online fundraising campaign that they otherwise might not have the capacity to do.”

The Shore Gives More campaign was first launched in 2015 as a way to equip local nonprofits with the digital resources needed for fundraising. Since that time, the event has grown substantially.

Officials say the online donation portal allows community members to donate to as many or as few nonprofits as they like using one easy checkout. This year, donors can begin scheduling their monetary gifts as early as Nov. 20.

“Each gift made to a nonprofit on Giving Tuesday makes a difference for the area we call home,” Joseph said. “With such a diverse range of nonprofits participating, everyone is sure to find a cause to support that is important to them.”

Officials say software purchased by the Community Foundation allows donors to schedule their gifts in advance of the event and allows supporters the option of donating to multiple nonprofits at once. Joseph added the giving platform now includes Google Pay and Apple Pay to make it easier for people to give.

Each year, the Community Foundation also provides nonprofits with marketing campaigns and incentive prizes.

“We do a lot of outreach in partnership with the other organizations and on behalf of the campaign overall,” she added. “We talk about all the great things our nonprofits are doing in the region. We highlight nonprofits in TV and radio spots. We also put a lot of work into encouraging and helping the nonprofits to market themselves. Individuals can also get involved and create their own fundraising pages to support the causes they care about and help direct donors to the site.”

Joseph encouraged everyone to participate in this year’s Giving Tuesday campaign. Local nonprofits joining the 2023 campaign include Assateague Island Alliance, Worcester County GOLD and the Henry Hotel Foundation, to name a few.

“The support of this community is vital to a thriving nonprofit sector, and nonprofits are essential in creating quality of life in a region,” she said.

For more information on the Shore Gives More campaign, visit shoregivesmore.org.

“Give where you live and show that the Shore Gives More,” Joseph said. “Join the movement. Support your local community by supporting the amazing organizations providing access to things like healthcare, housing, food and basic necessities, economic development, environmental protection, the arts, animal welfare and more!”