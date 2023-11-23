Long-time Executive Director Kate Patton’s service to the community was celebrated with proclamations from Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin. Patton is pictured with Van Hollen Regional Director Alyssa Hastings. Photos by Charleen Sharpe

BERLIN — The Lower Shore Land Trust hosted its annual Flannel Formal at Merry Sherwood Plantation on Nov. 11. The fundraising event, which was attended by 200 people, featured live music as well as food, games and a silent auction benefitting the land trust, which is devoted to helping landowners protect their property for future generations.

Three individuals were recognized for their contributions during this year’s event.

Laurie Lawton-Smith was recognized as the nonprofit’s volunteer of the year by Lower Shore Land Trust executive administrator Margot Resto

Local attorney Hugh Cropper IV, a longtime Lower Shore Land Trust board member and the current board chair, was honored as the 2023 Stephen N. Parker Legacy Award recipient. The annual award is intended to recognize a landowner or conservation practitioner for their contributions to private land conservation on the Lower Eastern Shore. Cropper was selected for his strong commitment to and significant investments in land conservation, wetland restoration, reforestation, installation of grassland and pollinator habitat and improved water quality on the Lower Shore.

Kate Patton, executive director of the Lower Shore Land Trust, was presented proclamations from Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Sen. Ben Cardin for her contributions to the organization as she prepares to retire at the end of the year.