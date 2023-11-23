Kiwanis Club Announces Toy Drive

eThe Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean City-Ocean Pines will be in the Ocean Pines Community Center parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 29 collecting donations of toys for Worcester GOLD. Pictured is Toy Drive Chair Dave Landis and Coat Drive Co-Chairs Sue Wineke and Kitty Wrench celebrating two children’s bicycles donated.