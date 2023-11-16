Vincent J. Smolinski

SELBYVILLE — Vincent J. Smolinski, age 79, of Selbyville, Del., formerly of Baltimore, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, at his home.

Vince was a retired Baltimore County Police Officer. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Barbara (White) Smolinski; a sister, Ruth Riebel and her family of Florida; his four-legged companion Max; and family in Maryland and Delaware.

His life was more than these words and he will be loved and remembered by all who knew him. Services are private. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com

Dolores Stearn Neuland

OCEAN PINES — Dolores Stearn Neuland (aka Dodie/Dee/GaMa), age 86, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at Bay Health Hospital in Dover, Del.

Born in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Preston Stearn and Veola Frances Jones.

Dee grew up in historic Potomac, Md. with her parents, grandparents and sister Joanie. They lived right in the heart of town. Her grandparents (Grammy and Poppy) ran the local general store in Potomac for many years. Music was always a passion for Dee as many in her family sang in the choir at Potomac United Methodist Church, which the Stearn family was founding members of. This love of music followed her to Ocean Pines where she was a member of the choir at St. John Neumann and sang with the Pine Tones Chorus of Ocean Pines.

Her love of sports came from her father who was a lifelong Washington football fan, and she loved attending games with him. She passed this love of sports onto all her daughters and grandchildren, several of whom played sports in college. She was quite proud of this.

Dee raised her four daughters in College Park with the help of her close-knit family. It was at this time that she became immersed in tennis as she was already a wicked ping-pong player. When her daughters were older, she began her next chapter of life with her second husband, Fran. His love of sailing brought to her a new passion for life on and near the water. They spent many years sailing the waters all around the Chesapeake and beyond. Once retired, Dee and Fran settled in Kinsale, Va. on the water and sailed on their boat “Otiose” as much as they could.

When Fran passed, Dee decided to move back to Maryland and landed in Ocean Pines following her little sister Joanie. In Ocean Pines her tennis, paddle and anything with a racquet really took off and any day on the court, win or lose, was a great day for Dee. Dee’s greatest love was spending time with her family, whether at the beach, at the ballpark, at a swim meet, dance recital, lacrosse game, or traveling with them wherever they went.

Those who will treasure their memories of her most are her sister, Joan Stearn; her four daughters, Deborah Adler, Constance Safford (Keith), Angele Valentine (Ronald), and Janelle Foster (Kevin); grandchildren Sarah (Sean), Janelle (Gabriel), Ryan, Julia, Magdalena, and Christina; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Neuland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Ocean Pines. Interment will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Washington, DC. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St John Neumann Choir or the Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School at St. John Neumann. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

Garrett Lee German

CHURCH HILL — Garrett Lee German of Church Hill passed away Nov. 8, 2023. He was 91 years old.

Mr. German was born in Baltimore on Sept. 16, 1932, the son of the late William Ferdinand and Fleetwood Elizabeth German. After graduating high school, he attended Johns Hopkins University in the Electrical Engineering program. On Jan. 26, 1952, he married his childhood sweetheart, Rena Cecilia German, who preceded him in death in 2011.

The couple lived in Baltimore, where Mr. German founded and operated Garrett Electric in 1960 and was a 60-year member of Washington Lodge #3 and the Scottish Rite of Baltimore County. In 1975, he and his family moved to Kent Island, where he operated Garrett German & Sons Electrical Contracting until his retirement in 1993, creating a foundation for his family. In 1997, he and his wife moved to Ocean City where they greatly enjoyed the beach and the friends that became extended family. He moved back to Queen Anne’s County in 2021 where he enjoyed hunting, being a part of his community, and was a self-proclaimed political analyst.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Rena German; a grandson, Michael Schwink; and son-in-law, Glenn Schwink.

He is survived by his children, Theresa Coughlin (Paul) of Ocean City, Patricia Schwink of Stevensville, Garrett German, Jr. of Cambridge and Clark German (Tina) of Centreville; grandchildren Eric Maier, David Maier, Christopher Schwink, Tyler German and Kallie German; and great-grandchildren Aiden Maier, Audria Maier, Kai Maier, Noah Maier, Addison Maier, Ava Maier, and Sadie Schwink.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Centreville Masonic Lodge #180 at P.O. Box 263, Centreville, Md. 21617.