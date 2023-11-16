During its latest round of funding, the Coastal Association of Realtors awarded $5,000 in grants to local six local charities: Art League of Ocean City, Diakonia, Eastern Shore Alzheimer's Association, Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County, Smith Island United, and Village of Hope. Pictured above, from left to right, are Leslie Zimmerman, Eastern Shore Alzheimer’s Association; Pilar Burton, Capitol Title; Kaytlyn Senkbeil, Movement Mortgage; Christina Williams, Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County; Joni Williamson, CAR Foundation Committee chair; Curtis Paul, Village of Hope; Marlene Ott, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty; Nancy Dofflemyer, Art League of Ocean City; Sharyn O’Hare, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty; and Ken Argot, Diakonia. Submitted Photo

Vice President Welcomed

HEBRON – Hebron Savings Bank is pleased to announce that Trevor Carouge has joined the bank as vice president, commercial lending officer, serving our customers in the Cambridge and Easton areas.

With over 13 years of experience in commercial lending on the Eastern Shore, Carouge brings lending expertise

along with a history of excellent local service to our team.

Having been born and raised in Cambridge, Md., Carouge will serve an area for which he has a vested interest. He has been involved with a coalition of local bankers and lenders who have provided financial education programs to the community and has organized sailboat races through his service to the Cambridge Yacht Club.

Along with his extensive lending experience and local ties, he holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in business management and financial analysis from Washington College.

Carouge will play a key role in expanding the bank’s commercial lending capabilities. As a seasoned commercial lender, he will be responsible for offering financing solutions to business clients, helping them achieve their financial goals, and supporting overall business growth.

“I have always heard that Hebron Savings Bank offers top-notch customer service for their clients as well as fosters a welcoming culture for employees to grow. I am proud to now be a part of this exceptional company and lending team,” said Carouge.

Hospitals Recognized

SALISBURY – Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians, and health systems, today released its 2024 Star Report of hospital achievements, and TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and TidalHealth Nanticoke are rated among the nation’s best in several clinical services.

At TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Md., new in the 2024 report is a designation as One of America’s 100 BEST Hospitals for Spine Surgery, placing it among the top 10% in the nation. New 5-Star ratings in the 2024 report include Pacemaker Procedures, Spinal Fusion, Treatment of Sepsis and Treatment of Respiratory Failure.

TidalHealth Peninsula Regional is also again One of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Vascular Surgery. This is the tenth consecutive year earning that recognition (2015-2024). The vascular team also maintains the Healthgrades Vascular Surgery Excellence Award for a tenth consecutive year (2015-2024), placing it among the top 10% in the nation for vascular surgery.

TidalHealth Peninsula Regional was also the only hospital in the state to earn a 50 BEST Hospitals for Vascular Surgery designation, and the only Maryland hospital 5-Star rated in both the treatment of abdominal aorta and peripheral vascular bypass.

At TidalHealth Nanticoke, and new for 2024, the team was presented the Healthgrades Coronary Interventional Excellence Award, placing that service top 10% in the nation. The Seaford hospital also was 5-Star rated for the first time in Coronary Intervention, Treatment of Heart Attack and Treatment of Respiratory Failure.

“Quality and safety remain at the heart of everything we do as an organization. To have TidalHealth Nanticoke placed among the nation’s best hospitals, once again, by Healthgrades and to have our cardiac services recognized this year among the nation’s best reinforces that we have assembled the finest healthcare team in the region that is committed to outstanding clinical outcomes and quality patient care,” said Penny Short, MSM, BSN, RN, TidalHealth Nanticoke president.

TidalHealth Nanticoke was also honored again as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal (GI) Surgery. The recognition was first awarded to the Seaford hospital in 2023. The GI Surgery Excellence Award keeps TidalHealth Nanticoke among the top 10% in the nation.

TidalHealth Nanticoke is also the only hospital in the state of Delaware to achieve the Healthgrades 5-Star rating for the treatment of Heart Attack.

From 2020 through 2022, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to five-star hospitals, on average, 215,667 lives could potentially have been saved, and 149,521 patients could have avoided potential complications.

Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 35 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country to identify the top-performing hospitals for specialty care. Hospitals cannot choose to opt in or out of a Healthgrades performance review.

“TidalHealth’s greatest asset is our team members, medical staff, and volunteers. Our Healthgrades clinical successes, many that have repeated for several years, are a direct result of their devotion to every patient and family member,” said Steven Leonard, Ph.D., MBA, FACHE, TidalHealth president and CEO. “And, to achieve these successes during a reporting period at the height of the COVID pandemic, validates the dedication and determination of our entire team in extremely challenging times.”

A total of 18 services at TidalHealth earned a Healthgrades 5-Star rating, which indicates they are performing statistically significantly better than their peer services at other U.S. hospitals. Among those, treatment of carotid procedures was 5-Star rated for a 14th consecutive year (2011-2024) and treatment of hip fracture for a 9th consecutive year (2016-2024).

Tourism Report

BALTIMORE – More than 43.5 million people visited Maryland in 2022 and spent $19.4 billion, topping pre-pandemic levels, according to an economic impact report released by the Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism.

In total, the economic impact of tourism was $30.3 billion and generated $2.3 billion in state and local taxes, saving each Maryland household $1,000 in annual taxes.

The report also found that tourism is the 10th largest private-sector employer in the state and supports more than 187,000 jobs. The largest employers within the tourism sector are the food and beverage industry (52,373 jobs), followed by the lodging industry (22,972 jobs). The sector accounts for one in 20 jobs in Maryland, with workers in the industry earning nearly $10 billion in wages. The report was prepared by Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company that measures tourism spending and economic impact.

“Tourism in Maryland continues to be a significant economic engine and job creator, but it also drives our state’s outstanding quality of life which keeps visitors returning again and again,” said Governor Wes Moore. “We are excited to see both visitor volume and spending has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, showing the resiliency of tourism as a critical industry.”