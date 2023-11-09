OCEAN CITY — Ocean City will celebrate the opening of the 31st Annual Winterfest of Lights on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The opening ceremony will return with a magical display, a special performance by Ocean City Elementary School’s “OC Stars” and a tree lighting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Opening night is free to the public.

Mayor Rick Meehan will “flip the switch” to light the Winterfest holiday light displays and the 50-foot Christmas tree officially opening Winterfest of Lights to the public. Santa will make anappearance for the opening ceremony.

The Winterfest of Lights walking event will bring back the Winterfest Express tram ride with multiple “trolly” stops to assist in making your way through Northside Park to see the thousands of sparkling holiday lights and animated displays. The path contains several surprises along the way, creating family-friendly opportunities that will last a lifetime. Grab your cup of coffee or hot chocolate at the Boosters concession window and enjoy the spectacular light displays with many loyal favorites, including the Twelve Days of Christmas and the Toy Factory.

Also, patrons can’t miss the animated, 50-foot Winterfest Christmas tree “performing” its show throughout the evening. Take your photo at one of the many photo hotspots along the way. Guests will have the opportunity to take their photo with Santa Claus. Families can listen to holiday music throughout the park provided by Radio Ocean City or download the Radio Ocean City App for a more personal high-fidelity music experience.

Vote for your favorite tree decorated by the Art League of Ocean City with the Trees for the Arts Program. Guests can view the displayed trees inside the Winterfest tent and vote for their favorite tree(s) for $1/vote. Each vote helps support the Art League of Ocean City’s youth programs and classes. The tree with the most votes will win a $500 cash prize. The Trees for the Arts proud sponsors are Home Depot, Art League of Ocean City and the Town of Ocean City.

Winterfest will also partner with The Marine Corps League, OC Jeep Club, Sugar Planet and Toys for Tots for a special opportunity to “give and get”. The Marine’s Toys for Tots “Stuff the Jeep” Toy Drive, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19, will offer guests the opportunity to enter Winterfest for free on these nights only with the donation of a new toy (one admission per person, up to four per group entry). Highlighting this charitable opportunity will be a special parade of Jeeps by the OC Jeep Club. On Saturday, Nov. 18, holiday-themed Jeeps will parade north from 6th Street on the beach to 130th Street where they will make their way to the Winterfest of Lights and display their creative holiday décor from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Ocean City’s Transportation Department will add to the fun with three colorful boardwalk Jeeps placed inside the Winterfest Pavilion. Guests can deliver their toy donations to the Boardwalk tram jeep display upon entering.

To add to the Winterfest experience, the Winterfest Train Garden will return this year. Visit the Welcome Center at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center to view the spectacular model railroad displays and trains. Read and learn about the history of the train station and railroad in Ocean City. Starting Nov. 16 through Dec. 31, the train garden can be viewed Wednesday-Sunday from 5:30-9:00 p.m. Admission is free to the public; however, donations are accepted and benefit the Ocean City Beach Patrol.

If you have a leashed pet, bring them with you on Wednesday for Furry Friends Day. The hours of operation will be Wednesday-Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Winterfest tickets can be purchased on-site or online. Admission is $6 for those 12 years & older and free for those 11 years and younger.