No Action Taken On Riddle Farm Wastewater Request; Giant Store Project In Jeopardy Without EDUs SNOW HILL– County officials took no action on a request for sewer capacity tied to a shopping center planned near the intersection of Route 50 and Route 589. Presented with an EDU (equivalent dwelling unit) purchase request for the property at the major intersection this week, the commissioners made no motion to approve or deny… Read More »

Commissioners Deny Rezoning For Commercial Development SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners opted not to approve a rezoning request for property along Route 113 north of Berlin. A motion to approve a rezoning request for commercial property near Route 113 and Pin Oak Drive failed with a 3-4 vote by the commissioners Tuesday. The change, which was supported by the… Read More »

Resort Officials Address Beach, Boardwalk Political Flags OCEAN CITY – Resort officials say there is little they can do to address political flags that are displayed on the beach and Boardwalk. During the public comments section of Monday’s Mayor and Council meeting, 18th Street resident Estella Santos came before elected officials to share her concerns about the placement of political flags on… Read More »