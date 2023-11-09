Kiwanis Club Learns About Pocomoke’s Hardwire

eThe Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City recently heard about Hardwire, the armor manufacturing company in Pocomoke, from Emily Tunis, the company’s president and chief operating officer. Pictured from left to right are Tunis holding a “soft” body armor protection sample and her father, Kiwanis Club President Bob Wolfing, holding a “hard” handheld “Emergency Response Shield.” The shields help keep those in schools safe.