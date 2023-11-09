BERLIN – County officials agreed to share their objections to offshore wind with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers this week.

On Tuesday, the Worcester County Commissioners voted unanimously to send the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) their concerns regarding US Wind’s proposed offshore wind project. The USACE is soliciting comments as it reviews a permit application from US Wind.

“They’re not only detrimental to the look of the ocean in Ocean City they are going to be detrimental to the fishing industry and many other activities,” Commissioner Joe Mitrecic said.

Staff advised the commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting that USACE was seeking comments on US Wind’s application until Dec. 5.

“These comments are to help evaluate the impacts of this proposed activity and to determine whether to issue a permit for this proposal,” Chief Administrative Officer Weston Young said. “We are seeking permission to submit comments in regard to this notice.”

Mitrecic was quick to speak in favor of sending opposition to the application. He said other wind farm projects that had been planned for the East Coast were being halted. He said wind project developers were seeking more funding from the government as costs had increased.

“I think in the long run this is going to end up costing the people of Worcester County and the state of Maryland a tremendous amount of money,” Mitrecic said.

Commissioner Caryn Abbott said the commissioners had opposed and continued to oppose wind farms.

“I’ve got a lot of people reach out by email and phone under the assumption the Worcester County Commissioners support this,” she said. “As you can see we do not. I think I can speak for all of us. We are not in support of these wind farms.”

Commissioner Chip Bertino agreed.

“We’ve made it very clear for a very long time we’re opposed,” he said.

Commissioner Ted Elder said he wanted to reiterate what his peers had said.

He stressed that the wind projects were a detriment aesthetically, financially and environmentally.

The commissioners voted unanimously to send the USACE a letter in opposition to the US Wind project. The Corps is soliciting comments from the public as well as federal, state and local agencies and interest parties as it evaluates the impact of the project.

To view the public notice regarding the comment period, visit http://www.nab.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory/PublicNotices.aspx.